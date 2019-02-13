David Njoku 'Comfortable' with Kareem Hunt Signing, Excited About Browns Offense

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku told TMZ Sports that he's "really excited" to play with running back Kareem Hunt, who was acquired on Monday.

"I'm really excited that he's here," Njoku said. "I know he can definitely help our offense in years to come rather than just next year."

Hunt was released from the Kansas City Chiefs in November after TMZ Sports released video of the second-year pro shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February 2018.

Per Emanuella Grinberg and Marlena Baldacci of CNN.com, Hunt was also accused of two other acts of violence off the field in 2018, including an alleged assault at a nightclub that left a man with a broken nose and rib.



Per TMZ, "Njoku says he's 'comfortable' playing with the former Chiefs star and wants to help him move forward with his career."

However, Njoku won't be playing with Hunt right away, as a to-be-determined suspension is forthcoming. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided more details:

Adam Schefter of ESPN said on NFL Live (h/t Josh Edwards of 247Sports) that the 23-year-old Hunt could be suspended 10 to 12 games.

The backlash over the signing has been loud in recent days. Des Bleier of the Washington Post compiled much of the reaction, which including criticism from National Organization for Women president Toni Van Pelt to NBC News.

Some, including Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, wondered why Hunt has a job but ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who protested racial injustice and police violence during the national anthem two years ago and has been out of the league ever since, does not.

Others believed Hunt deserves a second chance. Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post was one and noted the following:

"What's really best for everyone concerned? A hypocritical banning by the NFL that leaves a young man at a dead end? Or conditional re-employment, which allows him to make reparation, and, hopefully, become a credible messenger that violence is not a reflex but a repairable trait? I'll take the second option, please. Speaking as a woman."

The Browns finished 7-8-1 last season after going a combined 1-31 the previous two years.