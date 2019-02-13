Champions League 2019: Top Scorers After Wednesday's Round of 16 Results

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur earned a 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, with the Premier League outfit gaining a huge advantage in the first leg of the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Spurs turned on the style in a frantic second half. BVB had held their own before half-time, but the home side turned the screw to grab the win.

Goals from Heung-Min Son, Jan Vertonghen and a late effort from Fernando Llorente gave Spurs one of their best nights in the competition.

Ajax fought back against Real Madrid in Amsterdam, but the holders scored a late winner to complete a 2-1 victory.

Karim Benzema scored the opener for Los Blancos on the hour mark, but Ajax levelled through Hakim Ziyech.

Marco Asensio got the winner with only three minutes remaining.

Wednesday's First-Leg Results

Ajax 1-2 Real Madrid

Spurs 3-0 Dortmund

Champions League Top Scorers

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 8

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona): 6

3. Edin Dzeko (AS Roma): 5

Paulo Dybala (Juventus): 5

Dusan Tadic (Ajax): 5

Moussa Marega (Porto): 5

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain): 5

Andrej Kramaric* (Hoffenheim): 5

9. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 4

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): 4

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): 4

Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund): 4

Mauro Icardi* (Inter Milan): 4

(*) Denotes a player whose team are no longer in the Champions League.

Wednesday's Recap

There were scenes of jubilation at Wembley Stadium, with Spurs placing one foot in the next round after carving out a phenomenal result against the Bundesliga leaders.

England international Jadon Sancho was busy for BVB in the first half, displaying the talent that's made him one of the brightest youngsters in Europe.

Spurs contained the forward, packing the midfield at times, and the second half saw the hosts obtain a magnificent scoreline.

Mauricio Pochettino watched on as his team broke the deadlock immediately after the restart.

Son had a quiet first half but exploded into life to volley home the opener with venom.

The goal settled Spurs, and their intent progressively increased as BVB allowed the game to slip away.

Vertonghen featured as a wing-back, and the Belgian was in vintage form to assist Son for the first. The defender made it 2-0 with seven minutes to spare and the goal deflated German hopes.

A two-goal first-leg lead would have represented a great night for the English side, but the best was yet to come as Llorente came off the bench to add a third.

The Spanish striker had been on the pitch for just two minutes before taking his chance at the conclusion of the game.

Real rode their luck in the Netherlands, and Ajax will feel they should have had a draw against the European champions.

The video assistant referee came to Los Blancos rescue after Nicolas Tagliafico had appeared to give Ajax the lead just before half-time.

However, the goal was disallowed after VAR consultation, and the score remained goalless at the interval.

Real stopper Thibaut Courtois was busy as he denied the hosts, and it was Real who benefited from their goalkeeper's performance as they took the lead.

Vinicius Junior supplied Benzema, and the Frenchman exploited the space available to slot home.

It was a harsh moment for the Dutch giants, but Ajax continued to hunt for the goal they believed they deserved.

They were rewarded with 15 minutes remaining. Ziyech tucked away from close range, and the decision once again went to VAR—but this time the home team were pleased with the verdict.

Ajax opened up in search for a shock winner late in the game, and the decision was to be their undoing as they conceded a second.

Asensio was the hero for the champions, with the Spain international latching onto Dani Carvajal's ball for the winner.