Paul Ince Says Alexis Sanchez Is "A Disgrace" After PSG Beat Manchester United

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paul Ince has said Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is "a disgrace" after the Red Devils lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG beat United 2-0 in the first leg of their knockout clash at Old Trafford, with Sanchez coming on from the substitute bench for the injured Jesse Lingard on the stroke of half-time.

The Chile international had another poor game in a United shirt, prompting former midfielder Ince to give a stinging assessment.

According to Martin Domin of the Mirror, Ince said:

"The way Alexis Sanchez is playing at the moment is nothing short of a disgrace. His performances are a joke for the wage he gets. I wouldn't begrudge his high wage, either, if I thought that he was truly putting his all in and playing well, but when you give someone that kind of money you expect a lot more. The fans deserve better, Ole deserves better, and so do the rest of his team. There has to be a decision made about his future at Old Trafford, because it's not working. But this is the dilemma when you keep sacking managers, players the previous boss brought in on high wages are impossible to get rid of - so you have to try and make them work in your team. He's a million miles away from being at his best, he looks like a completely different player."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sanchez was given the famous United No. 7 shirt when he arrived from Arsenal 12 months ago, and the forward has failed to live up to the hype and expectation.

Per BBC Sport, the Chilean penned a deal to stay at Old Trafford for four-and-a-half years, banking £14 million a season.

United have seen little for their investment, and the 30-year-old has scored only three goals in the Premier League and Europe since departing the Gunners.

The player was prolific during his time in north London, but he failed to acclimatise to Jose Mourinho's practices before the Portuguese was dismissed as manager.

Sanchez was lethargic as PSG picked United apart, and the attacking-midfielder failed to track back at vital times during pressure from the French side.

Oliver Holt of the Mail On Sunday pulled no punches as he criticised the superstar:

Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly disappointed after the defeat, and passed comment on Sanchez:

Lingard and Anthony Martial both departed the match injured, and if they are absent for future games, Sanchez is likely to be given more chances.

However, the forward's lack of performance will surely see him moved on in a future transfer window. Sanchez commands an incredible wage that could cover two or three signings.

United believed they were getting one of the best players in the world when they stole his services from the Emirates Stadium.

Instead, they have been burdened with one of the most notable failures in recent Premier League history.

The Red Devils need to progress forward, and a new goal threat will be required for the squad next summer.