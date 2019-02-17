WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

On the Road to WrestleMania 35, one of the most important pit stops was WWE Elimination Chamber 2019.

Not only was Daniel Bryan set to defend the WWE Championship in the titular cage match, but several other belts were also on the line, including the one for the first-ever WWE women's tag team champions.

While there were matches with important implications, some of the remaining card came off as underwhelming heading into the event, particularly with a lack of some of the bigger stars such as Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

With an equal mix of intrigue and lack of interest, how did the pay-per-view pan out? What were the positives and negatives of the event that will have people talking?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the standout highlights and low points from WWE Elimination Chamber 2019.