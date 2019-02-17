WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsFebruary 18, 2019
On the Road to WrestleMania 35, one of the most important pit stops was WWE Elimination Chamber 2019.
Not only was Daniel Bryan set to defend the WWE Championship in the titular cage match, but several other belts were also on the line, including the one for the first-ever WWE women's tag team champions.
While there were matches with important implications, some of the remaining card came off as underwhelming heading into the event, particularly with a lack of some of the bigger stars such as Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.
With an equal mix of intrigue and lack of interest, how did the pay-per-view pan out? What were the positives and negatives of the event that will have people talking?
Presented in order of appearance, here are the standout highlights and low points from WWE Elimination Chamber 2019.
Full Match Results
- Buddy Murphy defeated Akira Tozawa by pinfall to retain the Cruiserweight Championship.
- Elimination Chamber Match: The Boss 'n' Hug Connection defeated Fabulous Glow, Fire & Desire, The IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina and The Riott Squad to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.
- The Usos defeated The Miz and Shane McMahon by pinfall to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
- Handicap Match: Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush by pinfall to win the Intercontinental Championship.
- Ronda Rousey defeated Ruby Riott by submission to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
- No Disqualification Match: Baron Corbin defeated Braun Strowman by pinfall.
- Elimination Chamber Match: Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe to retain the WWE Championship.
Highlight: Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match
So few people watch 205 Live, which is criminal, as the cruiserweight division is perhaps the most consistently amazing in terms of performance quality.
Buddy Murphy and Akira Tozawa are two of those wrestlers who know how to get it done in the ring, so it's no surprise this was a great contest.
Two noteworthy spots were Murphy catching Tozawa and giving him a vertical suplex on the outside, as well as the setup for Tozawa's hurricanrana he gave to Murphy from the turnbuckle.
Maneuvers like that are why the fans broke out in a "this is awesome" chant twice.
If you're one of the people who skipped the pre-show, you owe it to yourself to go back and check this out.
Highlight: Women's Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Starting the show with the Women's Tag Team Championship match was a good call as this was a rock solid fight with some smart booking.
Naomi and Carmella being the first team eliminated may have been motivated by factors behind the scenes with both of them, but even if it wasn't, they still should have been the first to go. Since they've teamed the least amount of time compared to the others, they should have the least chemistry.
The pin from The IIconics on Naomi itself was a nice spot to illustrate the synergy between Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
It was also smart to take Nia Jax out of the match by having her be the one to bust one of the pods, opening Tamina up to a double-team. Tamina can take the pins for their team, since Jax is the bigger deal to keep strong going forward.
Starting the match with Bayley and Sasha Banks, only to take Banks out of the equation for a good chunk of it was another good call. That protected The Boss from re-aggravating her injury and cast doubt that they would win.
Thankfully, though, The Boss and Hug Connection pulled it out. They were the smart team to go with as the first-ever champions and the duo that should head into WrestleMania with the belts.
Highlights: Finn Balor and the Usos Win Championships
Pretty much whenever a title changes hands, it's interesting enough to be a highlight of the night. The only exceptions to that are when the new champion is a serious downgrade.
Thankfully, in the case of The Usos winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Finn Balor capturing the Intercontinental Championship, that isn't the case. Both are more than credible to hold those titles and arguably upgrades from their predecessors.
Going forward, the direction WWE takes with these new champions will be interesting to track, which is cause enough to call these title changes highlights.
Granted, either scenario could lead to a hot potato flip-flop on the Road to WrestleMania, which will hurt what happened at Elimination Chamber in retrospect. But until then, we should take these shocking switches for the pleasant surprises they were.
Low Point: Raw Women's Championship Match
It was obvious from the moment it was booked that Ruby Riott was going to be fed to Ronda Rousey and their match together wouldn't amount to much more than a squash, so when that happened, it wasn't surprising.
Going into this with low expectations doesn't excuse that it was still a lackluster match with nothing much going for it.
The priority was having Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch interact with Rousey, as that's the footage WWE will be harping on going forward over the next month leading up to WrestleMania.
Basically, this was nothing more than a random segment on Raw would have amounted to.
Highlight: WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
The Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship was slightly more basic in its booking than the women's tag team one from earlier in the night, but it was still a positive, nevertheless.
Perhaps the best part of the match was how Kofi Kingston was set up to be the potential upset, eliminating Randy Orton to position himself in the finals of the match.
That was a smart means to get the crowd to really believe that he had a chance, only to tear those hopes apart by having Daniel Bryan retain the title.
Since Bryan acted as the spoiler, he received even more heat than he's been getting, which will help him on the Road to WrestleMania.
When a match is fun to watch and better serves one of the more overlooked members of the roster while helping build momentum to the biggest show of the year, it's certainly a win.
Despite the heel retaining the title, the crowd's reception for Kingston was a great way to finish the night in a positive sense in what will surely be one of his career highlights.
