Puma, NBA Agree to Multiyear Marketing Partnership

The NBA and Puma have joined forces after reaching a multiyear marketing partnership agreement. 

Both companies announced their business venture in a press release Wednesday. 

"We are thrilled to partner with the NBA to bring Puma to the next level in our re-entry to the basketball market," said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at Puma. "This partnership is a testament to the continued resurgence of PUMA within the basketball industry."

Dan Rossomondo, NBA senior vice president of media and business Development, said:

"Puma played an important part in the early footwear culture of the NBA. As Puma expands its presence in the basketball market with new player relationships and a new line of basketball sneakers, becoming an official footwear partner of the league was a natural next step to help amplify the brand's return to the category."

As part of the deal, Puma will be able to create and market official NBA merchandise. The agreement comes as the apparel giant is slowly gaining a marketing hold with some of the league's most prominent young players. 

Rookies Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Zhaire Smith and Michael Porter Jr. signed separate deals with Puma last summer. Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier debuted the brand's first signature shoe in 20 years—the Clyde Court Disrupt—in October. 

Golden State Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins followed by signing with Puma in October. 

Puma is still in the developing stages of its rebirth as an NBA brand after nearly two full decades out of commission. The brand is making a fierce comeback by signing some of the league's current and future stars. 

This new partnership with the NBA will only help Puma re-establish itself as a major player in the world of basketball marketing.

