The Biggest NFL Combine Snubs of 2019

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The NFL Scouting Combine doesn't always get it right.

Now the biggest stopping point ahead of the draft and a big reason the draft itself is a year-round process, the combine sent out invites to more than 300 players again this year.

And once again, the process missed several deserving candidates.

A year ago, the same process unfolded. Someone notable like P.J. Hall didn't receive an invite and turned around and got drafted in the second round by the Oakland Raiders anyway. Ditto for Atlanta Falcons fourth-round pick Ito Smith, who went on to rush for four scores.

Granted, more misses than hits will pop up in the snubs section, and with so many prospects entering the league this year, it is hard for the combine to fit everyone onto the list.

But the following guys are this year's most notable snubs. Keep in mind this list will omit anyone not invited due to past off-field incidents and focus strictly on the football itself.