Identifying Every NFL Team's Dream Draft Target

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The draft is still quite a ways off, and March free agency will arrive first, but much of the NFL world's focus has already turned to the April 25-27 event.

It's a time of renewed hope for bottom-feeders and Super Bowl contenders alike. Every franchise is looking for that missing piece—the player who will fill that final hole and get squad to the Super Bowl. Or at least fill an important hole for the climb to respectability.

For some teams, that means an offensive lineman. For others, it's a skill-position weapon. Others still want pass-rush help or to bolster the secondary.

And for some NFL clubs, the most important of quests continues: the search for a quarterback.

Regardless of the circumstance, there's a player who would fit like a hand in a glove for every franchise.