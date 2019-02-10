Jeff Fisher: Michael Vick to Join Hines Ward in AAF Player Development Role

Kevin D. Liles/Associated Press

Michael Vick will not serve as the Atlanta Legends' offensive coordinator but will instead take on a developmental role in the Alliance of American Football, AAF head of football strategy Jeff Fisher said Sunday.

"It was an unusual set of circumstances in that Mike had accepted a role with Brad Childress early on as an offensive coach, as an offensive coordinator," Fisher said, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN. "And then with Brad's sudden departure, things, they kind of just, they got hard. I can't thank the Atlanta franchise enough for pulling through the hard times.

"But circling back to Mike, his role is going to change. You can appreciate the difficulty from a place he was put into. His role is going to change and we spoke to Mike over the past couple days and he's going to move over and assume a league role along with Hines Ward in player development. That's the best place for him."

Vick, 38, worked as a coaching intern under Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 but has no formal coaching experience. The Legends hired him in April 2018 as their offensive coordinator under Brad Childress, who resigned his position in January. Kevin Coyle took over as head coach.

