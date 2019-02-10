Cristiano Ronaldo Scores as Juventus Defeat Sassuolo 3-0 in Serie A

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to head Juventus to victory as they beat Sassuolo 3-0 on Sunday and restored an 11-point cushion at the summit of Serie A.



Sami Khedira scored his first goal since the opening game of the season, but Ronaldo's second-half header secured the three points to keep the Turin giants looking comfortable at the top. Emre Can came off the bench and joined German compatriot Khedira on the scoresheet with his first touch.

Ronaldo started for the Bianconeri while Paulo Dybala was benched for the second game in succession by manager Massimiliano Allegri and only came on in the 83rd minute.

Dybala as Irreplaceable for Juve as Ronaldo

After seeing their fan favourite net a career-best 26 goals in all competitions last season, Juventus fans might not have expected Dybala would wilt quite so much in the presence of summer signing Ronaldo. Far from it, many might have even anticipated Dybala would produce more with Ronaldo tutoring him.

More than midway through the season, however, Dybala's two league goals sit as a paltry sum compared to what could have been. He was an unused substitute in the 3-3 draw against Parma last Saturday, when he apologised to Allegri after leaving the bench early.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, got his goal at Sassuolo and will undoubtedly continue to govern as top dog in Allegri's attack, per ESPN Stats & Info:

The switch to a system defined more by its wings robs Dybala of his optimal place in the team, which is just off or behind the main striker—in this case, Ronaldo.

However, Serie A writer Adam Digby noted the need to prioritise the team ahead of any one player, which could leave Dybala somewhat out in the cold:

Juventus director Fabio Paratici spoke to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) before Sunday's kick-off and said Dybala's start on the bench was not a punishment: “It is a technical decision made by the coach. Paulo made a small mistake, he apologised, that’s all there is to it. There’s nothing strange.”

The 25-year-old could yet have another decade at the top of the sport, while Ronaldo recently celebrated his 34th birthday and needs to be capitalised upon now while Juve have his talents.

Juventus blogger Arjun Pradeep argued the Old Lady remains the best place for Dybala:

Football writer Adam Jones argued otherwise prior to Sunday's kick-off, however, a match that may have only underlined his deputy status:

Allegri has his favourites at Juventus, such as workhorse Mario Mandzukic and the versatile Blaise Matuidi. Dybala could pose greater value than either of those players but doesn't have the facilities to do so in Turin at present.

It's an odd situation for a player who has been commonly viewed as the Bianconeri's future for some years now, and one who needs to keep his place in the XI just as much as £100 million man Ronaldo.

What's Next?

Juventus have one more Serie A fixture on their schedule before meeting Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, a home clash against struggling Frosinone on Friday. Sassuolo have a week's respite before they travel to face Empoli.