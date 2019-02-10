La Liga Table 2019: Sunday's Week 23 Results and Updated Standings

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona missed the chance to move eight points clear at the top of the table in Spain after being held to a goalless draw at Athletico Bilbao on Sunday.

Lionel Messi returned to the starting XI for the visitors and hit the crossbar in the first half, but Barcelona needed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to be at his best to preserve a clean sheet.

Elsewhere, Sevilla scored two late goals to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to Eibar. The hosts had Ever Banega sent off in the 84th minute, but goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia secured a point.

Sunday's other fixtures saw Real Betis beaten 3-0 at Leganes, while Valencia were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad.

Sunday's Results

Leganes 3-0 Real Betis

Valencia 0-0 Real Sociedad

Sevilla 2-2 Eibar

Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Barcelona

La Liga Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 23, 51, +37

2. Real Madrid: 23, 45, +13

2. Atletico Madrid: 23, 44, +16

4. Sevilla: 23, 37, +13



5. Getafe: 23, 35, +9

6. Real Betis: 23, 32, -3

7. Alaves: 22, 32, -5

8. Valencia: 23, 31, +4

9. Real Sociedad: 23, 31, +2



10. Eibar: 23, 30, -1



11. Leganes: 23, 29, -2

12. Espanyol: 23, 28, -10

13. Athletic Bilbao: 23, 27, -5

14. Levante: 22, 27, -8

15. Valladolid: 23, 26, -9

16. Celta Vigo: 23, 24, -4

17. Girona: 23, 24, -10

18. Rayo Vallecano: 23, 23, -13

19. Villarreal: 23, 20, -8

20. Huesca: 23, 18, -16

Sunday Recap

Barcelona had to cope without influential left-back Jordi Alba against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames. Nelson Semedo switched flanks to fill in for the Spain international, with Sergi Roberto at right-back:

The visitors caused Barcelona problems in defence. Ter Stegen needed to be at his best to tip over a ferocious effort from Markel Susaeta after 17 minutes:

The German then blocked an acrobatic effort from Raul Garcia, before the midfielder fired another opportunity wide when unmarked at the far post.

The closest Barcelona came in the first half was a chipped effort from captain Messi that beat goalkeeper Iago Herrerin but hit the crossbar.

The second half was a cagey affair with chances at a premium for both sides. Barcelona saw more of the ball but struggled to carve out clear-cut opportunities.

Ernesto Valverde sent on Carles Alena and Ousmane Dembele in search of a winner but again needed Ter Stegen to come to their rescue with a superb save from Inaki Williams:

Athletic were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Oscar de Marcos picked up a second yellow card, but the visitors managed to see the game out and pick up a deserved point.

Eibar looked set to take all three points against Sevilla after goals from Fabian Orellana and Charles had put them in charge at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Pablo Machin's side suffered a further blow when Banega picked up a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Ruben Pena:

Yet his dismissal set up a dramatic finale. Eibar had a third goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee, Sevilla then raced down the other end of the pitch and pulled one back through Ben Yedder.

Eibar were then denied a third victory of 2019 when Sarabia made it 2-2 in the second minute of stoppage time.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored a hat-trick for Leganes as they moved six points clear of the relegation zone with victory over Real Betis:

The Morocco international opened the scoring from close range midway through the first half. He tapped home his second 10 minutes before half-time and completed his hat-trick on 66 minutes:

Real Betis' miserable afternoon was compounded late on when Javi Garcia was given a straight red card for a foul on Oscar Rodriguez.

The win maintains Leganes' strong home form. Los Peperinos have not tasted defeat at Butarque in all competitions since September.