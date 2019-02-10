Manuel Neuer Expects to Recover from Injury in Time for Liverpool UCL Clash

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says his thumb injury is "not that bad" and that he "will be between the sticks" when his side travel to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Die Roten head to Anfield on Tuesday, February 19, for the first leg of their knockout encounter, but Neuer, 32, has missed their last few games due to a right thumb injury.

The Germany No. 1 told ESPN FC's Raphael Honigstein he's confident he'll recover in time for the visit to Merseyside: "I am fine, it's not that bad. I think our medical [staff] will push me into goal and if everything is fine in training, I will play [against Liverpool]. We are all positive. I think I will be between the sticks."

Bayern manager Niko Kovac recently said the final decision would rest with Neuer as to whether he's fit enough to face the Reds:

Sven Ulreich has deputised between Bayern's posts during Neuer's absence, conceding four times in his three outings. Bayern's first game after Neuer's injury was a 3-1 league defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and saw the club's 10-match unbeaten streak come to an end.

Neuer spoke about the trip to Liverpool as one of special significance to him and sounded particularly upbeat about his chances:

"It's the first game for me at Anfield. I'm looking forward to playing there.

"We have heard a lot about the atmosphere in the stadium—everyone who watches football knows it's special—and I think they will be two great games.

"For us, the Champions League is very important. It is a knockout tie, two finals. We are happy to play in their stadium.

"Hopefully it will be a great night for us. But it depends on the result, of course."

Despite Neuer's standing as one of the most accomplished keepers in the world, WhoScored.com highlighted how his standards have slipped in 2018-19:

He isn't the only player at the Allianz Arena who has failed to perform with the same quality this season, with Die Roten still five points off Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

German football writer Mark Lovell captured Ulreich during Saturday's 3-1 win over Schalke and showed that the reserve goalkeeper at least mimics Neuer in terms of his keeping style:

Liverpool's attacking corps of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were key in firing the English giants to last year's Champions League final.

Bayern will need their biggest stars fit if they're to prevent the 2017-18 runners-up making it into the quarter-finals, and Neuer thinks he'll be back to have an impact across both legs.