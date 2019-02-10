EPL Table: 2019 Week 26 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday with a 6-0 victory over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Sergio Aguero netted a hat-trick for the defending champions, while Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan were also on target in a dominant display by the champions.

Tottenham Hotspur remain five points off the top of the table after a 3-1 win over Leicester City at Wembley Stadium.

Sunday's Results

Tottenham 3-1 Leicester

Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea

Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 27, +54, 65

2. Liverpool: 26, +44, 65

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 26, +29, 60

4. Manchester United: 26, +17, 51

5. Arsenal: 26, +16, 50

6. Chelsea: 26, +16, 50

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 25, +1, 38

8. Watford: 26, 0, 37

9. Everton: 27, -3, 33

10. West Ham United: 26, -7, 33

11. Bournemouth: 26, -10, 33

12. Leicester City: 26, -3, 32

13. Crystal Palace: 26, -7, 27

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 26, -11, 27

15. Burnley: 26, -18, 27

16. Cardiff City: 26, -23, 25

17. Newcastle United: 25, -12, 24

18. Southampton: 26, -16, 24

19. Fulham: 26, -33, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 26, -34, 11

Sunday Recap

Manchester City got off to a blistering start against Chelsea, scoring four times in the opening 25 minutes to blow the Blues away.

Sterling pounced on a loose ball to hammer a shot into the roof of the net after only four minutes, before Aguero somehow managed to miss a tap in from a matter of yards.

The striker made up for his miss with a glorious strike to double City's lead. The Argentina international curled an unstoppable shot into the top corner from outside the box on 13 minutes:

Aguero then capitalised on a poor header from Ross Barkley to make it 3-0, before Gundogan fired home City's fourth from the edge of the box.

City continued where they left off after half-time. Aguero headed a Kevin De Bruyne cross against the bar and then bagged his hat-trick from the penalty spot after Cesar Azpilicueta fouled Sterling:

Sterling completed the scoring by adding a sixth from Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross to compound Chelsea's misery.

The result means the Blues remain level on points with Arsenal in the table but now drop below the Gunners on goal difference.

Tottenham remain in the title hunt after making it four Premier League wins in a row on Sunday against Leicester.

Christian Eriksen crossed for Davinson Sanchez to head the hosts in front on 33 minutes with his first Premier League goal:

Leicester were handed a glorious chance to equalise just before the hour mark when Jan Vertonghen tangled with James Maddison, and the Foxes were awarded a penalty.

Jamie Vardy came straight off the bench to take the kick, but his effort was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Spurs quickly made the visitors pay for the miss, as Eriksen fired Tottenham's second past Kasper Schmeichel to put the hosts in charge:

Vardy did manage to make amends for his miss by pulling one back for Leicester with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

However, Heung-Min Son wrapped up the victory in stoppage team by racing clear on the break and calmly beating Schmeichel for his 11th Premier League goal of the season.