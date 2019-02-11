Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for Last-16 Ties

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League is poised to make a triumphant return this week, with 16 of European football's best sides still in with a shot of winning the most coveted prize in the club game.

The standout fixture of this set of last-16 first leg matches sees Manchester United host Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford, in a tie that has the potential to be so different from what many expected when the draw was initially made.

On the same night Roma will go up against Porto, while on Wednesday there are two more intriguing ties to get stuck into. Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund visit Tottenham Hotspur, while defending champions Real Madrid travel to a rejuvenated Ajax team.

Here are the viewing details for these fixtures and preview of two of the standout encounters.

Champions League Fixtures (Home, Draw, Away)

Tuesday, February 12

8 p.m. - Manchester United vs. PSG (23/15, 45/17, 19/10)

8 p.m. - Roma vs. Porto (11/10, 5/2, 47/16)

Wednesday, February 13

8 p.m. - Ajax vs. Real Madrid (54/19, 41/13, 11/12)

8 p.m. - Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund (11/8, 13/5, 28/13)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

In the United Kingdom the matches will be shown on BT Sport and streamed via the BT Sport website.

In the United States the matches can be streamed via B/R Live.

Manchester United vs. PSG

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

When this draw was initially pulled out, few gave the Red Devils a chance of getting past the French champions over two legs. Now, this game is an extremely tough one to call.

Primarily due to the fact that since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford his team have been rejuvenated. There's a fizz and a fun back in their football that was scarce for so long under his predecessor Jose Mourinho; the Norwegian is getting the best from key players again too.

Arguably the most significant turnaround in form has been seen in the game of Paul Pogba, who was on the scoresheet twice in the 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday. The Frenchman has been banging in the goals as of late:

PSG appear vulnerable too and manager Thomas Tuchel will be taking a patched up side to Old Trafford.

While Marco Verratti's return was a big boost on Saturday against Bordeaux, Edinson Cavani was substituted at half time with an issue. It means he is set to miss the clash, with Neymar also absent.

United, by comparison, have had ideal preparation:

With that in mind United will edge this encounter at what should be a raucous Old Trafford. PSG's midfield issues will allow the hosts to take a foothold in the game and the French outfit will have a deficit to make up in Paris.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 PSG

Ajax vs. Real Madrid

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Following a calamitous start to 2018-19, Real Madrid are settling into an ominous groove just in time for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

After a draw at Barcelona in the Copa del Rey they went to rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday and earned a brilliant 3-1 win. The authority and quality that's been associated with this in their three successive European Cup successes does appear to be slowly returning.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge commented on how well Los Blancos performed at the Wanda Metropolitano:

Still, this is the third tough away game in a week for Madrid and Ajax are not an opponent to be taken lightly after an impressive group stage performance. In Matthijs De Ligt, Hakim Ziyech and Frenkie De Jong, who will join Barcelona in the summer, they have a crop of high-class young players.

Even so, you sense the experience and confidence Madrid have going to Amsterdam will see them earn a positive result on the night, even if Ajax have the potential to be testing opposition.

Prediction: Ajax 1-2 Real Madrid