Daytona 500 2019 Qualifying Format, Group Rules, Schedule and More

NASCAR teams have arrived at Daytona International Speedway, as the buildup to the Daytona 500 officially begins on Sunday.

The 42 Monster Energy Cup Series drivers who will attempt to qualify for the Great American Race will take the track on Sunday afternoon, looking to earn the pole position for the first race of the 2019 season. However, unlike the rest of the 36-race schedule, qualifying works a bit differently for the Daytona 500.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Daytona Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 10

Daytona 500 front-row qualifying, 12:15 p.m. ET, Fox

Advance Auto Parts Clash, 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Thursday, Feb. 14

Gander RV Duels at Daytona qualifying races, 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Sunday, Feb. 17

Daytona 500, 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Daytona 500 Qualifying Format

On Sunday afternoon, all 42 entrants will take part in a single-car qualifying session. Although NASCAR has decided to keep group qualifying in place to open the 2019 season, the qualifying sessions at Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway will continue to utilize the single-car format.

Each entrant will take a qualifying lap, with the 12 drivers with the fastest times advancing to the final round. The two drivers who post the fastest lap times during the final round of the qualifying session will start first and second, respectively, in the Daytona 500.

The rest of the field will be determined by the Duels at Daytona qualifying races on Thursday night. The odd-numbered qualifiers will compete in the first race, with the finishing order setting the starting order for the inside row for the Daytona 500. The even-numbered qualifiers will take part in the second race, which determines the order for the outside row.

There will also be championship points on the line in those qualifying races, which will each be 150 miles long (60 laps). The winner of each duel will earn 10 points, with the second-place finishers earning nine points, the third-place finishers earning eight and so on. The 10th-place finishers will receive one point.

Although 42 teams have entered the Daytona 500, there will only be 40 drivers competing in the Great American Race, so two teams will not qualify. There are 36 teams guaranteed a spot through NASCAR's charter system, so six drivers will be competing for four spots: Casey Mears, Tyler Reddick, Brendan Gaughan, Joey Gase, Ryan Truex and Parker Kligerman.

Rules Changes for 2019

One major rule change for the Cup Series in 2019 involves post-race inspections.

NASCAR recently announced that cars that fail post-race inspections for significant violations will be disqualified, and that includes race winners. In the past, teams have received points deductions and fines for inspection fails, but the punishment will now be greater.

Inspections will happen quicker, with results being available within two hours following the conclusion of the race. If the winner is disqualified, then the runner-up will be named the winner, with every other driver also moving up one spot.

If a winning car fails a post-race inspection, that driver will receive a last-place finish and only one championship point.

Also worth noting is that the Daytona 500 will be the last race in which the cars' engines will have restrictor plates. In past years, there have been restrictor plates at every race at Daytona and Talladega, but that will no longer be the case following this year's Great American Race.

Latest Buzz

Cup Series drivers took the track at Daytona for a pair of practice sessions on Saturday.

Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest time during the first session, laying down a lap of 195.920 mph. Bubba Wallace had the fastest lap (195.020 mph) during the second session, which was cut short by 24 minutes because of rain.

After the Daytona 500 starting order is set following the Duels at Daytona, there will be several more opportunities for drivers to get some track time. There will be another pair of Cup Series practice sessions on Friday and a final practice session on Saturday, a day before the Great American Race.