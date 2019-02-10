B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Goes with Kobe and LeBron 8, Kyrie in New Colorway

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Goes with Kobe and LeBron 8, Kyrie in New ColorwayFebruary 10, 2019
Twenty-eight and 24-point comebacks by the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively highlighted Saturday's NBA action, but players representing the 18 teams in action once again impressed with their kicks.
Here's a look at the best the Association had to offer.
PJ Tucker with the LeBron and Kobe 8 Tonight
PJ Tucker went with the Nike LeBron 8 “SVSM” and Kobe 8 “Year of the Horse” tonight. https://t.co/VNte0iVtPN
We See You, D.J. Wilson
.@Lanky_Smoove wearing the Nike Kobe 8 SS “Christmas” tonight. https://t.co/9jWGclKkDx
Another Clean Player Exclusive for Paul George
Harden and Adidas Celebrate Black History Month
.@JHarden13 wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 “BHM” tonight. https://t.co/hsKKL1ULcn
All Kinds of Heat
SVSM AZG for @unclejeffgreen. We see the @GeorgetownHoops AJ33 in-hand. 👀 https://t.co/hg0mKBqEpO
Equality LeBrons Will Never Not Be a Dope Colorway
.@MilesBridges wearing the LeBron 16 “Equality” against Atlanta. https://t.co/YOqRqdm5LO
Traffic Colorway for Russell Westbrook
Looks Like Chris Paul Is a Big Moana Guy
.@CP3 wearing a @DisneyMoana inspired Jordan CP3.XI colorway. https://t.co/2HnAUyuGl2
Kyrie Shows Off Glow-in-the-Dark PE
.@KyrieIrving brought out a new Kyrie 5 colorway against the Clippers. 🔥 https://t.co/53ztjUS6pA
Still One of the Best Kobes Ever
.@DeMar_DeRozan in the Kobe 9 Elite Low "Beethoven" against Utah. https://t.co/UyE1qIJ9mj
Another Lucky Oklahoma City Fan Gets Paul George's Game Shoes
Following his 45p in Houston, @Yg_Trece dished out his #NBAKicks! #ThunderUp https://t.co/TBmP4XSpII
Pure Joy
That feeling.... when @russwest44 gifts you his #NBAAKicks! #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/nvXRuH9I3h
Taurean Prince Going With the PG3 NASA
Beyonce voice: "We gonna take it to the moon, take it to the stars. How many people you know can take it this far? I'm supercharged, we about to take this whole thing to Mars." @taureanprince https://t.co/fXBJtlv2bU
Ten teams tip off Sunday, starting with the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks.
