RJ Barrett on Duke Road Win vs. UVA: 'We Wear Black Because It's Their Funeral'

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Duke freshman forward RJ Barrett scored 26 points to lead the No. 2 Blue Devils to an 81-71 win at No. 3 Virginia on Saturday.

The Blue Devils stayed undefeated on the road, with their only losses coming at a neutral site against Gonzaga and at home versus Syracuse.

After the game, Barrett explained the Blue Devils' road mentality:

Barrett hit his first five three-pointers en route to Duke's big win. The Cavaliers have had little answer for the 18-year-old, whom Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report placed third in his most recent NBA mock draft. Barrett scored 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting in a 72-70 win over UVA in January, which helped give the Hoos their only other defeat.

The Blue Devils' road success, especially for a young team with freshman stars, is a good sign for their postseason potential. Duke doesn't shrink when the spotlight shines or when the opposing crowd is hot, like the John Paul Jones Arena fans were on Saturday. Of note, Barrett had 12 points in the first nine minutes to help set the tone for a wire-to-wire victory.

Ultimately, Barrett's in a good spot right now to be making comments like this one. The Blue Devils look very tough to beat with freshman guard Tre Jones back in the mix, to the point where the team can conceivably run the table no matter where they go.