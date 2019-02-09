PSG's Tuchel Eyeing 'Plan D' vs. Manchester United with Neymar, Cavani Injured

PSG's Tuchel Eyeing 'Plan D' vs. Manchester United with Neymar, Cavani InjuredFebruary 9, 2019
Thomas Tuchel and Paris Saint-Germain have been left searching for a different plan amid a slew of injuries ahead of the UEFA Champions League tie against Manchester United in the last 16.
The first leg will take place at Old Trafford on Tuesday, and Les Parisiens face being without Neymar and possibly his fellow striker, Edinson Cavani. However, Tuchel is confident his side can find contingencies:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel in post-Bordeaux press conference: "There were many contingency plans: without Neymar, without Marco Verratti, & now without Edinson Cavani -- we are no longer looking at Plan B, but Plan D!" #PSGFCGB
Cavani was substituted with an injury during the first half of Saturday's 1-0 win over Bordeaux in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes. Tuchel didn't sound positive when he assessed the Uruguay international's chances of being ready for United:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel on Edinson Cavani's injury: "Not good news. Perhaps it is not the main muscle (thigh), but one nearby. In any case, we must wait. I have not seen Edi yet, nor the doctor. For Manchester United, I do not know yet, I simply do not know." #PSGFCGB https://t.co/KeXyFN2IJg
To compound matters, right-back Thomas Meunier also needed to be withdrawn late on:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Thomas Meunier might also be a doubt for the match vs Manchester United - Belgian requested to be substituted after a clash of heads, indicating he didn’t feel well enough to continue.
It was a quirk of misfortune Cavani appeared to be injured after taking and scoring the penalty that increased PSG's lead in the table to 13 points. Tuchel's men also have a game in hand over nearest challengers Lille and Lyon.
Continuing domination of the domestic game in France isn't why PSG hired Tuchel, though. He replaced Unai Emery in the summer to try to end PSG's inability to go all the way in the Champions League.
Neymar's broken metatarsal hasn't helped the former Borussia Dortmund manager's case. Cavani's absence would add to the burden on Kylian Mbappe, the last striker standing in PSG's star-studded front three.
Mbappe is still just 20, but there is no doubt he is the player United will fear. He has 25 goals in all competitions already this season, and Mbappe's long strides, pace, close control and ruthless finishing will offer the Red Devils defence a stern test.
Tuchel will know Mbappe needs support, even though providing it won't be easy given PSG's issues in midfield. Les Parisiens were forced to move 35-year-old right-back Dani Alves into the middle of the park against Bordeaux.
Keeping Alves in midfield for the trip to Old Trafford won't be an option if Meunier misses out.
Alves' unfamiliar role is a symptom of the many problems PSG are taking into a two-legged tie against a United squad back in form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager in late December:
Squawka Football @Squawka
PSG: • Neymar out • Cavani injured • No midfielders Man Utd: • Unbeaten under OGS • Pogba in ridiculous form • Martial new contract Tuesday will be fun... top five next. https://t.co/9dSm6vGUeA
The one silver lining for Tuchel came from Marco Verratti's return from injury. He played almost an hour, and ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson has reported the Italy international playmaker "is now in contention to start in Manchester next week."
Verratti, who will be suspended for the second leg in the French capital on Wednesday, March 6, if he's booked on Tuesday, will be a vital player in Manchester. His technique and eye for a pass can help keep the ball away from a lethal United attack and create chances for Mbappe to exploit.
Even with Verratti, the absences in midfield and up top will tax all of Tuchel's abilities. He needs to come up with ways to arrange weakened personnel into the right combinations. Tuchel must also devise a strategy to help a makeshift team halt United's seemingly unstoppable momentum on Solskjaer's watch.
