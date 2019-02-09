La Liga Results 2019 Week 23: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Real Madrid defeated neighbours Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Saturday, with Los Blancos claiming second place at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.

Getafe's fine campaign continued with a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo. The three points keeps the minnows in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Espanyol beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in Catalonia, with the Budgerigars scoring the winner deep into stoppage time.

Ginona host Huesca in the final match of the day.

Saturday's La Liga Results

Getafe 3-1 Celta

Atletico Madrid 1-3 Real Madrid

Espanyol 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Ginona vs. Huesca

La Liga Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 22, 50, +37

2. Real Madrid: 23, 45, +13

2. Atletico Madrid: 23, 44, +16

4. Sevilla: 22, 36, +13



5. Getafe: 23, 35, +9

6. Real Betis: 22, 32, 0

7. Alaves: 22, 32, -5

8. Valencia: 22, 30, +4

9. Real Sociedad: 22, 30, +2



10. Eibar: 22, 29, -1



11. Espanyol: 23, 28, -10

12. Levante: 22, 27, -8

13. Athletic Bilbao: 22, 26, -5

14. Leganes: 22, 26, -5

15. Valladolid: 23, 26, -9

16. Celta Vigo: 23, 24, -4

17. Girona: 22, 24, -8

18. Rayo Vallecano: 22, 23, -12

19. Villarreal: 23, 20, -8

20. Huesca: 22, 15, -18

Saturday Recap

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Real will feel they are back in the title race after a vital 3-1 win at Atletico, with Los Blancos only five points behind Barcelona.

The season recovery might have come too late, but Real were clearly motivated against their capital city rivals.

Casemiro and Antoine Griezmann both scored in the opening stages to make it 1-1, but Real edged ahead as Sergio Ramos scored a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Vinicius Junior earned the spot kick as he was brough down on the outside edge of the box by Jose Gimenez.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Atletico attempted to gain a second equaliser before Gareth Bale rose from the bench to put the result to bed.

The Welshman was clinical in the 74 minute to collect the points on offer.

Thomas Partey compounded Diego Simeone's afternoon with a second yellow card for a foul on Toni Kross in the closing stages.

Real overtook Atleti in La Liga as a result of their win. The European champions are now have a one-point advantage over Simeone's outfit.

Getafe have been one of the success stories in Spain this term. The Azulones collected their ninth win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Celta.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

In contrast, it had been a laboured campaign for the away side, but the differences were not obvious as Nestor Araujo broke the deadlock for Celta after only two minutes.

Jaime Mata levelled the match with six minutes of the first half remaining. The striker was clinical from the spot after Hugo Mallo fouled Mauro Arambarri.

Maxi Gomez complicated matters for Celta as he earned a second yellow after only 37 minutes, allowing Getafe to take control of the affair.

Getafe eased through the gears after the interval, and Jorge Molina made it 2-1 to the hosts as he tapped home Mata's assist.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Mata completed a fine game with his team's third, slotting home for his brace to complete proceedings.

Relegation-candidates Rayo were dreaming of maximum points at Espanyol after taking a first-half lead through Abdoulaye Ba, but the second half proved to be their undoing.

The video assistant referee gave the hosts a penalty after 72 minutes. Emiliano Velazquez fouled Wu Lei, allowing Borja Iglesias to score the equaliser from the spot.

The Catalans turned the screw in the final 10 minutes and were rewarded for their effort in the last seconds of the match.

Sergi Darder scored the winner from outside the box in the fifth minute of injury time.