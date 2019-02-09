EPL Results: Saturday's Week 26 Scores, Updated 2019 Premier League Table

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool turned on the style to climb back to the top of the Premier League, with the Reds winning 3-0 against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Manchester United defeated Fulham 3-0 on the road and jumped to fourth. The Red Devils have now won eight of their past nine in the league after the arrival of interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Arsenal failed to keep a clean sheet at Huddersfield Town, but the Gunners collected a 2-1 win in West Yorkshire.

Everton's poor form continued with a 1-0 loss at Watford, and Cardiff City grabbed an injury-time winner in a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United shared the points in a 1-1 draw after an exciting contest at Selhurst Park.

Brighton & Hove Albion host Burnley in the late kick-off.

Saturday's Premier League Results

Fulham 0-3 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham

Huddersfield 1-2 Arsenal

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-2 Cardiff

Watford 1-0 Everton

Brighton vs. Burnley

Latest Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 26, 20, +44, 65

2. Manchester City: 26, 20, +48, 62

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 25, 19, +27, 57

4. Manchester United: 26, 15, +17, 51

5. Chelsea: 25, 15, +22, 50

6. Arsenal: 26, 15, +16, 50

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 25, 11, +1, 38

8. Watford: 26, 10, 0, 37

9. Everton: 27, 9, -3, 33

10. West Ham: 26, 9, -7, 33

11. Bournemouth: 26, 10, -10, 33

12. Leicester City: 25, 9, -1, 32

13. Crystal Palace: 26, 7, -7, 27

14. Brighton: 25, 7, -9, 27

15. Cardiff: 26, 7, -23, 25

16. Newcastle United: 25, 6, -12, 24

17. Southampton: 26, 5, -16, 24

18. Burnley: 25, 6, -20, 24

19. Fulham: 26, 4, -33, 17

20. Huddersfield: 26, 2, -34, 11

Saturday Recap

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The pressure was on Liverpool after Manchester City's return to form, but the Reds proved they are ready for the title run-in with a convincing display.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring after 24 minutes as the Cherries collapsed early, and Georginio Wijnaldum doubled the advantage 10 minutes later with a sublime finish.

Mohamed Salah consolidated his place as the division's top scorer after netting immediately after the restart, giving Liverpool the three points to go top of the league once again.

Manchester United had a comfortable day at the office, with the Red Devils winning 3-0 at Fulham in the capital.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Paul Pogba was in electric form in midfield, grabbing a brace to complement Anthony Martial's world-class strike.

United took the lead through Pogba on 14 minutes after weathering an early storm from the hosts. The French World Cup winner burst into the box and beat goalkeeper Sergio Rico at his near post for the opener.

The second followed nine minutes later. Martial picked the ball up and dribbled half the length of the pitch to score a wonderful goal after a cool finish.

Martial's effort ripped the air out of Fulham's lungs, and United remained in control for the rest of the encounter.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Pogba claimed his second after Juan Mata was fouled in the box. The Frenchman made it three after 65 minutes from the penalty spot, allowing Solskjaer to rest players in the latter stages.

Martial and Pogba were substituted to cheers from the United fans, with Solskjaer looking ahead to the UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Arsenal were anything but convincing as they won 2-1 at Huddersfield, and Unai Emery's side once again struggled to earn a clean sheet.

Alex Iwobi gave the away team the perfect start with a goal after 16 minutes. Alexandre Lacazette appeared to have settled the match with a second shortly before the interval.

However, the hosts plugged away in search of a route back into the game, and they grabbed one back through Saed Kolasinac's own goal in the first minute of injury time.

William Early/Getty Images

The goal came too late, and the Terriers will be disappointed not to have earned a share of the points.

It was an emotional day for Cardiff as they remembered Emiliano Sala, whose body was formally identified on Thursday after the discovery of a plane wreckage in the English Channel.

Sol Bamba gave the Bluebirds the lead against the run of play after 69 minutes. The centre-back stabbed the ball home with a rare chance for his side.

The Saints were impressive with the ball at their feet, and the home side believed they had grabbed a point in injury time through Jack Stephens.

Henry Browne/Getty Images

However, there was further drama just moments later as Kenneth Zohore recorded an unlikely winner for the visitors, sparking emotional scenes from players, staff and travelling fans.

Everton were beaten on the road as they were shutout by Watford. Andre Gray's second-half goal was the difference—the pressure builds on Toffees boss Marco Silva.

West Ham came close to stealing the points at Crystal Palace, but the Eagles' battling performance gave them a deserved point.

Mark Noble's penalty opened the scoring after 27 minutes, and Palace had to wait until deep in the second half to find a goal.

Once again, Wilfried Zaha proved himself to be his club's most dynamic talent, with his deflected shot hitting the back of the net after 76 minutes.