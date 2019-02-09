EPL Table: 2019 Standings After Saturday's Week 26 Results and Top Scorers

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool are top of the Premier League again after Mohamed Salah helped inspire a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday. Salah bagged his league-leading 17th goal of the campaign to cap the scoring for the Reds, who rebounded brilliantly after draws against Leicester City and West Ham United.

It was also a good day for Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United, who usurped Chelsea in the top four. The Red Devils won 3-0 at Fulham, with in-form Paul Pogba netting a brace to move the Frenchman onto 11 league goals for the campaign.

Alexandre Lacazette has also hit double-digit goals in the league after scoring Arsenal's second in a 2-1 win away to bottom-of-the table Huddersfield Town. The Gunners stay sixth, but are level on points with Chelsea, who are away to Manchester City on Sunday.

Things at the bottom took a turn as Cardiff City won 2-1 away to fellow strugglers Southampton. Kenneth Zohore's late winner was enough to send the Bluebirds up to 15th and leave the Saints just above the bottom three.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Watford heaped more misery on Marco Silva and Everton thanks to an Andre Gray goal at Vicarage Road. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace were left to rue missed chances after drawing a London derby 1-1 at home to West Ham United.

Saturday Scores

Fulham 0-3 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham United

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Arsenal

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-2 Cardiff City

Watford 1-0 Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 26, 20, +44, 65

2. Manchester City: 26, 20, +48, 62

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 25, 19, +27, 57

4. Manchester United: 26, 15, +17, 51

5. Chelsea: 25, 15, +22, 50

6. Arsenal: 26, 15, +16, 50

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 25, 11, +1, 38

8. Watford: 26, 10, 0, 37

9. Everton: 27, 9, -3, 33

10. West Ham United: 26, 9, -7, 33

11. Bournemouth: 26, 10, -10, 33

12. Leicester City: 25, 9, -1, 32

13. Crystal Palace: 26, 7, -7, 27

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 25, 7, -9, 27

15. Cardiff City: 26, 7, -23, 25

16. Newcastle United: 25, 6, -12, 24

17. Southampton: 26, 5, -16, 24

18. Burnley: 25, 6, -20, 24

19. Fulham: 26, 4, -33, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 26, 2, -34, 11

Top Scorers (Player, Club and Goals, per the division's official website)

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 17

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 15

3. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 14

3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 14

5. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 12

5. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 12

7. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: 11

8. Richarlison, Everton: 10

8. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 10

8. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 10

8. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 10

8. Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur: 10

8. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 10

8. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 10

Liverpool had familiar sources to thank for their emphatic win. The opener came courtesy of winger Sadio Mane, who continued a purple patch in front of goal recently:

Georginio Wijnaldum added a second in stylish fashion after producing an artful lob over Artur Boruc. It was three when Salah was sent through by a terrific backheel from Roberto Firmino.

The latter didn't have his best game, but the classy assist brought up a significant number of goal contributions for the former Hoffenheim forward who moved to Anfield in 2015:

Liverpool are back in the groove in the title race, but no club is matching the turnaround United have managed since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho. It's now 10 wins from 11 in all competitions for the caretaker manager after Pogba proved the catalyst against the Cottagers.

The midfielder scored from a tight angle in the first half, before adding a penalty after the break. Those goals continued a remarkable revival for a player loving life working with his new boss:

Pogba's latest goals bracketed a superb solo finish from Anthony Martial as United once again flexed attacking muscle few teams in England's top flight can match.

Arsenal are also loaded with quality up top, but the Gunners needed the help of a deflection to go in front against the Terriers. The help came when Alex Iwobi's volley clipped in off Terence Kongolo.

It was 2-0 when Lacazette found the net a minute before the break. The ex-Lyon ace has been making the most of his minutes in the league:

A Sead Kolasinac own goal deep into stoppage time still couldn't prevent Arsenal from winning away from home in the league for the first time since a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth back in November.

Sol Bamba headed Cardiff in front in Southampton, but the Saints appeared to have rescued a point when Jack Stephens equalised in the 91st minute. The scores were level for less than 120 seconds until Zohore turned the ball in amid a scramble in the box.

Watford kept Everton's losing run going when Andre Gray netted five minutes after the hour mark. The Toffees, who haven't won in three league matches, saw centre-back Kurt Zouma sent off in injury time.

Palace had Wilfried Zaha to thank for salvaging a draw after the hosts had squandered some glorious opportunities at Selhurst Park. James McArthur and Martin Kelly both missed when it seemed easier to score.

Romena Fogliati/Offside/Getty Images

West Ham appeared headed for three points thanks to Mark Noble's penalty, until Zaha squeezed a shot in, albeit thanks to a touch off Issa Diop.