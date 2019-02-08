Report: Raiders Negotiating Deal to Play Home Games at Oakland Coliseum in 2019

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders and Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum officials are reportedly in negotiations for the team to play their home games at the venue in 2019.

According to ABC7, the talks began this week and represent the first discussions that have taken place between the two sides since December.

When talks stalled initially, the City of Oakland filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL.

The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas beginning in the 2020 NFL season, and they remain in search of a home venue for 2019 with their lease at the Oakland Coliseum set to expire.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal added that Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum officials want clarity regarding the Raiders' plans for 2019 by Feb. 13, which is when the lease expires.

The Raiders have reportedly been negotiating to play at Oracle Park in San Francisco, but according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the San Francisco 49ers will not waive their territorial rights to allow the Raiders to play their home games in San Francisco.

Maiocco did note, however, that the 49ers may be willing to work out a one-season arrangement where they share Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with the Raiders.

The Raiders played at the Oakland Coliseum from 1966-1981 before moving to Los Angeles, but they returned to the venue in 1995 and have played there ever since.

Provided it is completed on time, Las Vegas Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, will house the Raiders in 2020.

After making the playoffs in 2016 for the first time since 2002, the Raiders fell to 6-10 in 2017 and then got even worse in 2018.

Under new head coach Jon Gruden, the Raiders traded away star pass-rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper and went on to finish 4-12.

Raiders fans likely won't witness a winning product if the Raiders do spend one final season in Oakland in 2019, but they may have the opportunity to see the debut of some exciting young players since the Raiders own three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall selection.