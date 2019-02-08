J.J. Watt on Steelers' Off-Field Drama: It's Like Watching the Kardashians

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stands on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

With his brother T.J. Watt witnessing firsthand the locker room drama involving the Pittsburgh Steelers, J.J. Watt got a chance to address the situation Thursday. 

Appearing on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Houston Texans star compared the Steelers' drama to the Kardashian family. 

“It does seem very dramatic," Watt said. "It’s like somebody that’s watching the Kardashians, and I can call one of the Kardashians. I’ll call my brother, I see everything on TV, and I’ll be like, ‘OK, give me the real story.’ And it’s pretty wild. It’s pretty wild."

Watt isn't the only one who has made the comparison between the Steelers and the Kardashians. In fact, Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did the same thing during a Jan. 31 appearance on ESPN's First Take (h/t ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler).  

"I think everyone has to stop being divas," Smith-Schuster said. "I think we need to stop being the Kardashians and just play ball."

The good news for Pittsburgh is there hasn't been any real negative stories to come out in nearly one month. Unfortunately, the Steelers still have to find some resolution to the situation with Antonio Brown after his reported altercation with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger prior to Week 17. 

Related

    Edelman Finally Shaves ✂

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Edelman Finally Shaves ✂

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Calls Out Father Time in IG Video 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Calls Out Father Time in IG Video 🎥

    Adam London
    via NESN.com

    Watch Romo's Incredible Shot from Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watch Romo's Incredible Shot from Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Super Bowls Were the Worst Ever?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which Super Bowls Were the Worst Ever?

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk