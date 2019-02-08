Ander Herrera Tips Marcus Rashford to Become 'Unstoppable' at Manchester United

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ander Herrera has tipped Marcus Rashford to become "unstoppable" at Manchester United if he continues to make improvements to his game.

Rashford has thrived under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with eight goals in his last 13 games, and Herrera has backed him to get even better in an interview with ESPN's Musa Okwonga:

"He's different. We know at that moment there are some fantastic wings in modern football: [Ousmane] Dembele, we have also [Raheem] Sterling who is a fantastic player, Anthony Martial, Eden Hazard... but I think Marcus is different. Marcus can shoot, Marcus can do one-against-one but he has also the quality to combine and to not lose the ball for the team.

"I couldn't say one player that reminds me of Marcus Rashford... I think he is already a top, top, top player but I think he will even improve with time in [his] decision-making and he will be unstoppable."

Rashford's impressive form has seen him named the Premier League's Player of the Month for January:

The England international is also set to be offered a new deal at the club worth £200,000 a week plus bonuses, according to Jeremy Cross at the Daily Star.

Rashford's form means he has become Manchester United's first-choice striker ahead of Romelu Lukaku, who cost the club £75 million when he signed from Everton in July 2017, per BBC Sport.

Bleacher Report's Ron Blanchette explained why Rashford is better suited to United than Lukaku:

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has said that Rashford "has the potential" to be as good as England captain Harry Kane and can become a "top, top striker," per Simon Stone at BBC Sport.

Rashford only celebrated his 21st birthday in October but is already writing his name into the history books at Old Trafford:

Solskjaer has managed to get the best out of Rashford in his short time in charge of the club. The youngster still has some way to go to be considered an elite striker but is already a key player for the Red Devils.