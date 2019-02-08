La Liga Table 2019 Week 23: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

La Liga Table 2019 Week 23: Updated Standings Following Friday's ResultsFebruary 8, 2019
Villarreal remain deep in trouble in La Liga after a goalless draw against Real Valladolid at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Friday.
The result leaves Javier Calleja's side four points from safety, having played a game more than their relegation rivals, while Valladolid stay in 14th.
La Liga Standings
(Games, Points, Goal Difference)
1. Barcelona: 22, 50, +37
2. Atletico Madrid: 22, 44, +18
3. Real Madrid: 22, 42, +11
4. Sevilla: 22, 36, +13
5. Getafe: 22, 32, +7
6. Alaves: 22, 32, -5
7. Real Betis: 22, 32, 0
8. Valencia: 22, 30, +4
9. Real Sociedad: 22, 30, +2
10. Eibar: 22, 29, -1
11. Levante: 22, 27, -8
12. Athletic Bilbao: 22, 26, -5
13. Leganes: 22, 26, -5
14. Valladolid: 23, 26, -9
15. Espanyol: 22, 25, -11
16. Celta Vigo: 22, 24, -2
17. Girona: 22, 24, -8
18. Rayo Vallecano: 22, 23, -12
19. Villarreal: 23, 20, -8
20. Huesca: 22, 15, -18
Friday Recap
Both teams had chances in an entertaining first half of action. Villarreal needed Daniele Bonera to clear a Nacho Martinez effort off the line after only seven minutes.
Real Valladolid CF EN @realvalladolidE
⏱ 9' | 0-0 | 🔶 Yellow card shown to Óscar Plano. It´s the fifth so he will miss next game against FC Barcelona #pucela #RealValladolidVillarreal
