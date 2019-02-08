La Liga Table 2019 Week 23: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Villarreal remain deep in trouble in La Liga after a goalless draw against Real Valladolid at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Friday.

The result leaves Javier Calleja's side four points from safety, having played a game more than their relegation rivals, while Valladolid stay in 14th.

La Liga Standings

(Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 22, 50, +37

2. Atletico Madrid: 22, 44, +18

3. Real Madrid: 22, 42, +11

4. Sevilla: 22, 36, +13



5. Getafe: 22, 32, +7

6. Alaves: 22, 32, -5

7. Real Betis: 22, 32, 0

8. Valencia: 22, 30, +4

9. Real Sociedad: 22, 30, +2



10. Eibar: 22, 29, -1



11. Levante: 22, 27, -8

12. Athletic Bilbao: 22, 26, -5

13. Leganes: 22, 26, -5

14. Valladolid: 23, 26, -9

15. Espanyol: 22, 25, -11

16. Celta Vigo: 22, 24, -2

17. Girona: 22, 24, -8

18. Rayo Vallecano: 22, 23, -12

19. Villarreal: 23, 20, -8

20. Huesca: 22, 15, -18

Friday Recap

Both teams had chances in an entertaining first half of action. Villarreal needed Daniele Bonera to clear a Nacho Martinez effort off the line after only seven minutes.

The hosts then saw midfielder Oscar Plano pick up a costly booking just a minute later:

Sergi Guardiola wasted a glorious chance to break the deadlock midway through the first half. Pablo Hervias picked out the forward at the far post, but he could not get the right connection on his header.

Gerard Moreno then acrobatically volleyed a chance wide for Villarreal, before Alfonso Pedraza forced goalkeeper Jordi Masip into a fine save with a stinging shot five minutes before the break:

There were fewer chances after the break, although Real Valladolid looked a threat on the counter-attack and were willing to commit men forward.

Villarreal sent on both Carlos Bacca and Samuel Chukwueze in the second half in search of a winner, and the Nigerian came close with a left-footed shot that flew inches wide of Masip's goal.

Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo was then forced to deal with an awkward shot from Daniele Verde that bounced just in front of him, but he managed to touch it over the bar.

The result means Real Valladolid have kept their first clean sheet in 13 games, while Villarreal remain without a La Liga win since beating Real Betis back in November.