NFL Draft 2019: First-Round Order, Mock Draft Predictions and More

There are two types of teams in today's NFL. There are those who have franchise quarterbacks and those who are searching for them. The vast majority of the league's 2018 playoff teams had established or obvious franchise quarterbacks under center, which says a lot about the importance of the position.

This is why quarterback prospects like Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones are going to command a lot of attention leading up to the 2019 draft—even if quarterback is one of the more questionable position groups.

For better or worse, at least a few quarterback-needy teams are going to take a chance on a signal-caller in Round 1 while leaving high-end positional talent on the board. This is going to push talent down the draft and help some potential contenders get even better.

What might the first round look like with a few of these aforementioned quarterbacks going early in Round 1? Read on for an updated mock, along with a close look at some of the non-quarterbacks who may end up complementing those 2018 playoff teams.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Former Georgia defensive back Deandre Baker has tremendous pro potential. In another draft, he may be one of the top defensive prospects, but there are pass-rushers—traditionally more of a premium position—who are likely to dominate the early picks. As previously noted, quarterbacks are also going to push defenders down the board.

This is why a player who ESPN's Todd McShay recently mocked in the top 10 could fall to the bottom of Round 1.

This is great news for teams like the Oakland Raiders, who own the Chicago Bears' pick, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Baker is an undersized corner at 5'10" and 180 pounds, but he's physical at the line of scrimmage and can play a variety of coverages. He isn't the biggest or the fastest defensive back in this class, but he can help upgrade a secondary. For a team like the Chiefs, that could make the difference between being a contender and a champion.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

Former Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf may not last until the latter half of Round 1. He may end up being a top 10 pick, even with quarterbacks and quarterback-sackers dominating the early picks. A lot is going to depend on how Metcalf checks out at the scouting combine—he's been cleared for football activity—because his season was cut short by a neck injury that required surgery.

If Metcalf checks out, it could be difficult for receiver-needy teams to let him slip by. He's a 6'4", 230-pound pass-catcher who put up 569 yards and five touchdowns in the seven games he did play last season.

On film and up close, Metcalf is likely to remind a lot of folks of Josh Gordon. Since he doesn't come with the character risks Gordon did, a team may pounce on him early.

As things stand, however, Metcalf still carries significant health questions, and these could indeed keep him in the back half of Round 1. That could lead to a dream scenario for receiver-needy potential contenders like the Cleveland Brown and Baltimore Ravens.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Though former teammate Noah Fant is also in the draft spotlight, T.J. Hockenson has recently emerged as the tight end from Iowa to get. Hockenson, who has 760 yards receiving and six touchdowns in 2018, is a strong blocker and a tremendous downfield receiver.

At 6'5" and 230 pounds, Hockenson isn't the biggest tight end in the class, but he's one of the top blockers, especially on running plays. Hockenson can drive opponents back and open holes almost like a fullback. However, it's that receiving ability that will catch teams' attention.

"More than just blocking, Hockenson has soft hands and elite route-running ability in the pass game," Sam Brief of SI.com recently wrote. "He can make tough catches with defenders hanging on him or interfering with him. He’s a complete player and one of the most pro-ready offensive skill-position players in the draft."

Hockenson is yet another player worthy of going near the top of Round 1 who will probably get pushed down because of the position he plays. A team like the Denver Broncos or Miami Dolphins would love to have a tight end like Hockenson, but they aren't going to pass on a potential franchise quarterback to get him.