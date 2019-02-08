Unai Emery Gives Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ainsley Maitland-Niles Injury Updates

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be involved in the Gunners' trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Mkhitaryan has not played since he suffered a foot injury on Dec. 19, while Maitland-Niles has missed the Gunners' last two matches with a knee problem.

Per the Mirror's Jacob Murtagh, Emery spoke ahead of the match at the John Smith's Stadium:

"Ainsley is training with us as normal. Mkhitaryan also played 45 minutes on Monday with the under-23s.

"We thought last week that with two training sessions after six weeks being injured, it was not enough to play against Manchester City.

"But after this week, playing with the under-23s and working with us, I think it is the first time I can think about him being with us.

"[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang is sick, but I think he's OK for Saturday. Also yesterday, Laurent Koscielny was sick, but today he is training well. I think the other players are well and will be OK for Saturday."

Mkhitaryan was forced off at half-time in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

The Armenian has struggled for form this season, but in his last full match prior to his injury he bagged a brace away at Southampton. If he plays on Saturday, Emery will hope he can pick up where he left off.

As for Maitland-Niles, with 35-year-old Stephan Lichtsteiner showing his age and struggling to convince as a replacement for the injured Hector Bellerin, he has the opportunity to stake a claim as an option at right-back if given the chance against the Terriers.

Arsenal will hope Aubameyang has recovered from his illness because he's their biggest threat in front of goal:

Alex Goldberg of The CalcioLand Podcast recently hailed the Gabon striker:

The Gunners haven't won away from home in the Premier League since beating Bournemouth in November, and they now sit in sixth, having been overtaken by Manchester United.

If Arsenal are to finish in the top four—they're three points off Chelsea and one behind United—they need to improve their away record, starting against Huddersfield. Aubameyang's presence will be a significant boost to their chances.