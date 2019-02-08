Liverpool's Alisson Becker Says 'Pressure Is the Same' After Recent Results

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has said the Reds' recent back-to-back draws have not added any further pressure on them in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp's side are now second to Manchester City on goal difference after the Sky Blues beat Everton on Wednesday:

Liverpool have a game in hand, but they have looked nervy recently, as they have dropped points in 1-1 draws with Leicester City and West Ham United.

Given the Reds had a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as recently as December 29, they are in danger of letting the title slip away.

Alisson, however, does not believe there is any more pressure on Liverpool than there has been all season, per Shrivathsa Sridhar of The Independent:

"Our pressure is the same. We take things game by game without worrying about what our opponents are doing. We've shown in the past that we're good enough and we'll continue to show this in the games we've got to come. Everyone wants to win this league but at Liverpool our concern is winning games and not dropping points. We don't think about City, we think about ourselves. We only think about what we can do and how things are moving forward."

The Brazilian signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer for €75 million (£66.8 million) and enjoyed an excellent start to his Anfield career.

He kept 12 clean sheets in his opening 19 Premier League appearances behind a remarkably solid defensive line.

Liverpool's tight defence is the basis upon which they have built their title challenge this term.

However, cracks have begun to appear lately, as they have kept just one clean sheet in their past six English top-flight matches, and Alisson's form has dipped:

They will hope to rectify that problem when they host Bournemouth on Saturday, a side they beat 4-0 in the reverse fixture back in December.

The title is still in Liverpool's hands. If they win all their games for the rest of the season, they will be crowned champions for the first time since 1990.

The message is clear from Alisson that there is no need to panic. But the Reds need to beat Bournemouth on Saturday to settle any nerves that may have surfaced lately.