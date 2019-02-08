Manchester United 'Beginning to See the Real Paul Pogba,' Says Anthony Martial

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Anthony Martial believes Paul Pogba can lead Manchester United to "great things" after his improvement under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have gone unbeaten in 10 games under the Norwegian since Jose Mourinho was sacked, and Pogba has been the star man:

Martial said ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Fulham on Saturday in the Premier League that his fellow Frenchman is starting to show his best form, per Sky Sports:

"We all know what quality Paul possesses—Paul is Paul. Now he has got this freedom to play with, I think we are beginning to see the real Paul Pogba play, and let's hope it continues. He is a leader, he talks more in the dressing room than he does on the field to be fair. Technically and with the spoken word, he is a leader in both senses. I hope he can continue to lead us to great things.

"I don't think we are very far off the top four now, so it is just a case of keeping going, winning as many games as we can so we can ensure a place in those Champions League spots at the end of the season."

Martial, 23, recently signed a new contract at United that saw him commit to the club until 2024.

He joined the Manchester giants in 2015 from Monaco and has since scored 32 goals in 105 Premier League appearances.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Under Solskjaer he has continued to play a key role in the Red Devils attack alongside Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

Martial said his aim at United is "to win as many titles and trophies as possible," and he praised Solskjaer for his work since his return to Old Trafford, per Sky Sports:

"[Solskjaer] is a coach with great values. I think he knows how to get the best out of players, and he makes things clear so when we go out onto the field, we all know our jobs and we all know what we've got to do. He's given me lots of advice. It's always positive to get advice from a top player in his own right, but sometimes, when you're out on the field, it comes down to what comes naturally to you and you do what you've always known how to do in terms of finishing."

As a result of United's impressive winning run they have moved from 11 points off the top four to just two.

They can leapfrog Chelsea into fourth if they beat Fulham in Saturday's early kick-off, with the Blues then travelling to Manchester City on Sunday.

The west London side are battling against relegation and have conceded 55 goals in the 2018-19 Premier League, the worst defensive record in the division.

The likes of Martial, Pogba and Rashford should be relishing the prospect of taking on Fulham as they aim to break into the top four.