NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections for Most Exalted Prospects

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The NFL draft obviously plays a huge role in how the league comes together. It is, above all else, a selection of the teams' future centerpiece players and the game's future stars. However, the draft is also an entertainment event, utilized to secure eyeballs during the early offseason.

The NFL loves to craft stars out of prospects before they even reach the league. Players at exciting positions tend to be placed on a pedestal early in the pre-draft process. This is why skill players like Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley have overshadowed guys like Quenton Nelson and Daron Payne in drafts past.

Below, you'll find an up-close look at some of the trending prospects of the 2019 draft, preceded by a full first-round mock draft.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

When it comes to buzz-generating prospects, former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has to be at the top of the list. He's the reigning Heisman Trophy-winner, he plays the most important position in the game and there's a possibility he won't even play in the NFL.

The Oakland Athletics made Murray a first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft, so he has options. This is likely to keep Murray in the spotlight until he makes his decision one way or another.

The latest news surrounding Murray will keep potential NFL employers on the hook, too.

Murray has officially been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. If he chooses to attend, teams will have the opportunity to conduct private interviews and possibly gain a few clues about his intentions. They'll also get a definitive idea of just how undersized Murray is.

This is the other aspect of Murray that makes him interesting. Murray is listed at 5'10", which is shorter than NFL teams typically look for. However, players like Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and, more recently, Baker Mayfield have shown that shorter quarterbacks can succeed in the NFL.

Murray will remain one of the draft's exalted stars all the way up until he's actually selected or chooses to withdraw.

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Joey Bosa was drafted with the third overall pick back in 2016. In his three seasons as a pro, he's been named Defensive Rookie of the Year, has appeared in the Pro Bowl and has amassed 28.5 sacks. Some might argue that his younger brother Nick has even more upside.

This is why the former Ohio State edge-rusher has been one of the draft's spotlight prospects throughout the season—even though his season ended after just three games.

During a meeting with the Arizona Cardinals—who own the No. 1 pick in the draft—Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin was asked if he would draft Bosa.

"They asked, 'Would you take Nick Bosa?' And I said, 'Yes, for the No. 1 overall pick,'" McLaurin said, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Bosa has competition to be the first defender off the board. Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Allen and Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams are both elite prospects and worthy of Arizona's selection.

This should ensure there is plenty of media debate surrounding Bosa and the No. 1 pick throughout the draft process.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

Another prospect who will spark pre-draft debate is former Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. The 6'4", 240-pound pass-catcher has the size of a No. 1 NFL receiver and has put plenty of production on game tape.

In just seven games this past season, Metcalf amassed 569 yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Of course, Metcalf's season was also ended after seven games because of a neck injury that required surgery. This means there are health questions teams will need answering before drafting him early in Round 1.

The good news is that Metcalf has been cleared to resume football activity, which means teams will be able to see him up close at the combine and Mississippi's pro day.

If Metcalf is completely healthy, he could bypass other receiver prospects like Arizona State's N'Keal Harry and Iowa State's Hakeem Butler to be the first off the board. If health concerns remain, the debate will continue up until draft day.