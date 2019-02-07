Hall of Fame Outfielder, Manager Frank Robinson Dies at Age 83

Al Behrman/Associated Press

Hall of Fame outfielder and former MLB manager Frank Robinson died at the age of 83 on Thursday as the result of a "prolonged illness," according to MLB.com's Richard Justice.

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association highlighted some of Robinson's accomplishments while issuing a statement on his death:

Those are only a few of the highlights from a storied MLB career.

Robinson has gone down as one of the greatest players to ever take the field. In 21 seasons, he hit .294/.389/.537 with 586 home runs, 528 doubles and 1,812 RBI. He currently ranks 10th all-time on MLB's career home run list.

He won the 1956 National League Rookie of the Year award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, won a Gold Glove in 1958, earned 14 All-Star selections, took home the 1966 Triple Crown, won a pair of World Series rings (1966 and 1970) and was named the 1966 World Series MVP. He is the only player in MLB history to win the MVP award in both leagues (1961 with the Reds and 1966 with the Baltimore Orioles).

Robinson was inducted into Cooperstown in 1982, receiving 89.2 percent of the vote.

Robinson went on to manage four different clubs, becoming the first African American manager in MLB history in 1975. He compiled a 1,065-1,176 record over the course of 16 seasons as skipper, last managing in 2006 with the Washington Nationals.

He was named AL Manager of the Year in 1989 after helping the Orioles—who lost 107 games in 1988—go 87-75.

Robinson is a member of four different organizations' Hall of Fame/Ring of Honor and had his No. 20 retired by the Reds, Orioles and Cleveland Indians.