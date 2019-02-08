Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool must overcome a blip in their form as they welcome Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds have slipped from the summit after failing to win their last two, allowing Manchester City to reclaim the lead on goal difference.

Bournemouth have struggled to be consistent this term, but Eddie Howe's team have the capabilities to pull off a shock after defeating Chelsea 4-0 in January.

However, the Cherries have won only three of their last 12 in all competitions, with key players on the shelf due to injury.

                  

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9

Time: 3 p.m. (GMT), 10 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Liverpool: 2-9, Bournemouth: 15-1, draw: 13-2

Live StreamNBC Sports Live (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV: NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds according to Oddschecker

                  

Preview

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool speaks to referee Kevin Friend and assistant referees Matthew Wilkes and Simon Beck following the during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool fans might be biting their lip as the final straight of the season approaches. Supporters in the Kop will be worried by recent displays.

The Reds have coughed and spluttered through their last two league games, and Jurgen Klopp has appeared aggravated as his team fail to rise to the occassion.

The Merseyside giants have built this season's success on a solid defensive action, but the clean sheets have started to dry up at an alarming rate.

Klopp's men have conceded five goals in their last three league games, and only have one clean sheet in their last seven in all competitions.

The trend is concerning, but the visitors could be missing their two most potent attackers at the weekend.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: David Brooks, Junior Stanislas, Callum Wilson and Adam Smith of AFC Bournemouth celebrate at the full time whistle after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium on October
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Callum Wilson and David Brooks have experienced outstanding seasons, but both are struggling with injuries and are expected to miss action in February.

Wilson and Brooks' presence would make this a very different encounter. Howe will instead be forced to set his team with a defensive mindset.

The visitors are used to flowing forward, but Liverpool's world-class attack should hamper their ambitions.

Klopp has also experienced injury problems in recent weeks, but Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and captain Jordan Henderson have returned to training, per Metro.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool battles for possession with Jurgen Locadia of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadi
Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold has experienced a breakout campaign under Klopp, and the England international has developed into one of the most exciting full-backs in Europe.

The local lad has featured in 22 Premier League and UEFA Champions League games this season, and his potential could see him become a regular starter for many years ahead.

Bournemouth's 4-0 hammering of Chelsea will be at the front of Klopp's mind, and Dominic Solanke could be given the chance to face his former club after departing Merseyside in the January transfer window.

Solanke failed to gain minutes for the Reds during his two-year spell after leaving Chelsea. He will be hoping Howe awards him plenty of time on the pitch as he continues his early development.

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 02: Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth in action during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and AFC Bournemouth at Cardiff City Stadium on February 2, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Ima
Warren Little/Getty Images

This is a match Liverpool cannot afford to drop any points in. Manchester City are motivated to reclaim their Premier League crown, and the champions have the knowledge to get the job done.

Liverpool need Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to match Sadio Mane's current level of form as soon as possible, allowing the trio to rip opponents apart in tandem in the quest for silverware.

The hosts have appeared tentative at times, lacking the goal threat that was present 12 months before.

