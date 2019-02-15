Ranking the Most Unstoppable Offenses in College Basketball

11 of 11

This is your official heads-up that Gonzaga is a serious threat to win the national championship.

If you've forgotten about the Zags during their annual bludgeoning of the West Coast Conference, here's a quick recap of what they have been up to. Since scoring 90 in a road loss to North Carolina in mid-December, Gonzaga has won 14 consecutive games by a double-digit margin. The Bulldogs have averaged 89.4 points per game during that time, surging to No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency—by a wide margin, no less.

In fact, Gonzaga's current AdjOE score of 128.2 is the second-highest of any team in the KenPom era, which dates back to the 2001-02 season. The only more efficient offense was Wisconsin in 2014-15 (129.0), when all five starters attempted at least 100 three-pointers and basically no one committed a turnover. It was almost perfection, and Gonzaga is close to that.

The incredible thing is the Bulldogs have done this without getting much out of Killian Tillie.

The three-point-shooting big man missed the first seven weeks of the season while recovering from a stress fracture in his foot, and he didn't have much of an impact before getting injured again. If you had told us over the summer that Tillie would be ninth on the roster in total points after three months, we would've been forced to assume that Gonzaga crashed and burned for the first time under Mark Few.

To the contrary, both Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke are strong candidates for national player of the year, Zach Norvell Jr. has rebounded from a bit of a slow start and has resumed his role of a three-point assassin, and Josh Perkins is averaging 3.4 assists per turnover and shooting well from downtown too.

There's no real weak link on this team. Even backups Filip Petrusev, Jeremy Jones and Joel Ayayi each have incredible O-ratings and have gotten a good amount of experience in blowouts. Everyone in the primary nine-man rotation shoots better than 50 percent from inside the arc. Seven of the nine shoot better than 72.5 percent from the free-throw line. And each of the three main three-point shooters converts at a clip of at least 37 percent.

Remember, this team scored 89 in a win over Duke and only lost by three to Tennessee on a neutral court. This isn't little ol' Cinderella Gonzaga any more. This team is just as much of a contender as the one that reached the title game two years ago.

