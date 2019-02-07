Claudio Ranieri: I Convinced Monaco to Sign 'Fantastic' Anthony Martial

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri has said he advised Monaco to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial from Lyon in 2013 due to his potential.

Martial could face his former coach on Saturday, with the Red Devils travelling to the capital to play the Cottagers in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Ranieri explained how he came to sign the French prodigy:

"I signed him for £5 million, it was good business. He was very fantastic. I watched him during the under-22s match against Monaco and was impressed. When the chance came to buy, I said 'Take this guy because for me he could have a good future.' He came to Manchester and well done to him.

"He's very good: can dribble; strong; fast. There are so many good players, [Paul] Pogba, [Marcus] Rashford, so many. We must be concentrated and strong, positive to show our personality during the game."

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 01: Claudio Ranieri, manager of Leicester City talks to Anthony Martial of Manchester United after the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on May 1, 2016 in Mancheste
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Per Sky Sports, Monaco announced they had captured Martial for €5 million in June 2013, handing the attacker a three-year deal to move to the south of France.

The youngster's performances attracted him to United, triggering a £36 million switch to Old Trafford in 2015. The deal made Martial the most expensive teenager in world football at the time, with the fee potentially rising to £58 million.

Martial has shown flashes of world-class brilliance in a United shirt, famously scoring the winner on his debut against Liverpool, making him an instant cult hero with the Stretford End.

However, the France international struggled for a regular starting role under former boss Jose Mourinho and spent long periods on the bench.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: Anthony Martial of Manchester United speaks to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Interim Manager of Manchester United after being subbed during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Tra
Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The player is now fulfilling his potential under interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His newly found contentment was capped off by signing a fresh contract to stay at the Theatre of Dreams until 2024.

Mourinho clearly doubted Martial's capacity and restricted the player to a left-sided role that shackled his talents.

It appeared the 23-year-old might have to depart United to further his career, but Solskjaer's arrival has allowed the mercurial talent to get his progression back on track.

Martial is not the finished article, but United supporters love to watch young talent rise to the top after breaking into the first team.    

