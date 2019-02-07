Todd McShay 2019 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Nick Bosa to Cardinals, Josh Allen to 49ers

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

ESPN's Todd McShay released his second mock draft on Thursday, projecting that the Arizona Cardinals would make Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa the top overall pick and that the San Francisco 49ers would select Kentucky edge-rusher Josh Allen No. 2.

McShay broke down his reasoning for Bosa at No. 1:

"With Kliff Kingsbury and Vance Joseph looking to bring back the 3-4 defensive scheme to the desert, look no further than the Chargers' use of Joey Bosa for a glance at how his younger brother would fit with the Cardinals. Expect Nick to play defensive end but also get some snaps standing up on the edge. Either way, Bosa will collect offensive tackles using his length, speed and power. He could get double-digit sacks as a rookie."

