Fulham vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manchester United travel to Fulham for the early kick-off on Saturday and have the chance to temporarily move one point above Chelsea and back into the Premier League's top four for the first time since August.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is undefeated in 10 matches as United caretaker manager, while counterpart Claudio Ranieri is under immense pressure to reverse fortunes at Fulham, who are 19th and seven points adrift of safety.

United have won all five of their matches away from home under Solskjaer, with in-form striker Marcus Rashford scoring in four of those.

The west Londoners have won seven games in 2018-19, and four of those have been in the Premier League, all at Craven Cottage. Fulham beat Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent home match and will have some confidence restored by that result.

Date: Saturday, February 9

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Craven Cottage, London

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Odds

Fulham: 9-2

Draw: 3-1

Manchester United: 4-7

Via Oddschecker



Preview

On the brink of their most difficult run of fixtures so far this season, United can look tentatively upon Saturday's game as a final testing ground before Solskjaer's real examination gets under way.

One of those largely responsible for his success so far is Rashford, who has eight goals and three assists in his last 10 starts, which dates back to the reverse fixture between these two sides on December 8.

Statman Dave chronicled some of the 21-year-old's highlights in that 4-1 demolition at Old Trafford:

Paul Pogba has been another rejuvenated figure under Solskjaer, renewed as a star player and back to his best at United's core. Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, have become mostly deputy pieces, although either could be preferred if the manager decides to rest any of his regular starters.

The margins are tight at the top of the Premier League and changes could be few, but a UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday is what's next in a tough February for the Red Devils, per The Independent:

United midfielder Jesse Lingard recently told Sky Sports of what has changed at Old Trafford since the new manager came in, as well as his thriving partnership with Rashford:

Aboubakar Kamara scored Fulham's only goal in the Old Trafford defeat in December but has since left the club on loan to Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey.

Forward Aleksandar Mitrovic is a constant threat to opponents, but Solskjaer appears settled with a centre-back pair of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

They have helped steady United's ship enough to keep four clean sheets in the Norwegian's 10 matches at the helm. In contrast, they kept only four clean sheets in Jose Mourinho's last 20 matches in charge.

Ranieri has experience managing against United but could be eyeing a third defeat in four home matches on Saturday.