Robert Lewandowski Labels Didi Hamann Criticism 'Stupid' After Bayern Cup Win

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski says the criticism aimed at him by Didi Hamann is "flat-out stupid" after the ex-Germany midfielder suggested Die Roten's star forward was becoming "a problem" for the club.

Lewandowski failed to score but captained Bayern to a 3-2 extra-time win at Hertha Berlin in the DFB-Pokal round of 16 on Wednesday. The 30-year-old gave his thoughts on the result to ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld and targeted Hamann in his response.

He said: "I am always focused on my job. And cup games are always difficult to play. We won that match. And I am not interested in what someone says about me. Even more so if that's just flat-out stupid. I don't think [Hamann] knows much about tactics."

Hamann said earlier this week that the star was becoming a hindrance for Niko Kovac's side, per Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror: "I think that Lewandowski is becoming a problem for Bayern. I believe it is clear that he is an individualist."

Lewandowski's methods haven't seemed much of an issue for the club in any of the past four successive Bundesliga title wins with him leading their line. OptaFranz showed his goal tally this season amounts to more than Bayern's next four highest scorers combined:

Die Roten are fighting on three fronts in 2018-19 but don't look likely to retain their Bundesliga crown, as they are third, seven points off leaders Borussia Dortmund. They're also in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals and will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Their reliance on Lewandowski only seems likely to intensify, however, after Bayern let back-up striker Sandro Wagner join Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Teda on a free transfer in January, per Sky Sports.

It's only fair Lewandowski defends himself considering he's scored 175 goals in 211 appearances for Bayern, per Transfermarkt.

Hamann may feel the player—who has a contract that doesn't expire until June 2020—is becoming a burden, but Kovac recently suggested to the contrary:

Lewandowski's Bayern tally of 175 goals is fifth in their all-time scorers list and only six behind Thomas Muller, who has been in the club's first team six years longer. Club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge sits second in that order on 218, and it's not out of the question the Pole could surpass that number.

The Bavarian giants shared a compilation of Lewandowski's best goals at the club earlier this season:

The Bayern hitman may be out to prove a point when they host Schalke on Saturday.