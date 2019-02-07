Marcelo Is '100 Per Cent Real Madrid,' Says Santiago Solari Amid Form Concerns

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Out-of-form defender Marcelo is "100 per cent Real Madrid," according to manager Santiago Solari, who has given the player his backing despite fears surrounding the Brazil international's waning powers.

Marcelo, 30, has been one of the best left-backs in the world for many years but failed to impress in Wednesday's draw at Barcelona in El Clasico. Asked about Marcelo's performance, Solari told reporters: "Marcelo is the second captain. He is 100 per cent Real Madrid and we want to see his best form."

Barca winger Malcom scored their equaliser as the two rivals drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, but Marcelo had a difficult time against his fellow Brazilian all evening.

Real's veteran of 12 years was deserving of some criticism, but Spanish football writer Sid Lowe highlighted the politics he felt Solari used to protect his star:

Los Blancos are in a transitional period following Cristiano Ronaldo's summer departure to Juventus. The winners of the past three UEFA Champions League titles have several seasoned stars struggling to maintain the form of recent years.

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane haven't formed as solid a defence this season, while Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos are also attempting to recapture their former best.

Solari's men left themselves open to an overlap that Malcom capitalised on for the Camp Nou equaliser, and Marcelo was still chasing back when his compatriot drove into an almost open goal.

The left-back has failed to start in any of Real's last four league games, and his display on Wednesday attracted criticism:

One could argue Marcelo as the world's best left-back during Real's romp to a three-peat of Champions League triumphs. It's only natural that era must come to an end, although Solari's defence of the player suggests he may not feel that point has come yet.

Castilla product Sergio Reguilon, who joined Real in 2005, has deputised at left-back and impressed with an assist in the recent 3-0 win over Alaves, via Eleven Sports:

It's possible we could come to see more of Reguilon as the season progresses, with both players now fighting for a start when Real host Barca in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi on February 27.

Marcelo has been far from his best this season but isn't the only Real player for whom that's the case, and Solari remains loyal to one of the club's most prominent squad figures in recent years.