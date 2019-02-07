Marco Verratti Suffers Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Manchester United vs. PSG

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed midfielder Marco Verratti has suffered a fresh injury blow.

He has been absent with an ankle injury since PSG's 9-0 win over Guingamp last month.

The Italian had returned to training, and there was an expectation he may play in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, where PSG were taken to extra time by third-tier Villefranche before winning 3-0.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

But Tuchel explained after the clash that Verratti has picked up another knock, per Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC:

"Marco was unable to finish training on Tuesday. He had problems, and I have to wait until Thursday to be able to take a decision over playing him against Bordeaux. Marco's new issue is something else (not the same ankle), but I do not really know much more."

PSG play Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Saturday before Tuesday's last-16 first leg with Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.

The French champions are already set to be without Neymar for the trip to Old Trafford, and Verratti's new injury would be a big blow if he's forced to miss time.

When PSG were drawn against United back in December it looked like a generous matchup as the Red Devils were in turmoil under manager Jose Mourinho.

However, they are flying under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have won nine of their last 10 matches in all competitions:

PSG's recent record in the Champions League is poor for a side aiming to establish themselves among the European elite.

They have been knocked out at the last-16 stage in each of the last two seasons following four consecutive exits in the quarter-finals.

Anything other than a semi-final berth will be another disappointment in 2018-19. But without Neymar and potentially Verratti, PSG may struggle against United.