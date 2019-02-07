Paul Pierce: Harrison Barnes Wanted to Play Despite Possible Trade to Kings

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Wednesday's trade apparently didn't come as much of a surprise for Harrison Barnes.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Dallas Mavericks were trading him to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph. While it appeared as if Barnes found out about the trade as the game happened, Paul Pierce provided important context.

Pierce, who now works for ESPN, said Barnes was aware there was a trade being discussed and chose to play in the win over the Charlotte Hornets anyway. He was then removed from the contest after the trade was completed.

The North Carolina product finished with 10 points and three rebounds on 4-of-13 shooting.

Pierce's update is notable since Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James took to Instagram to comment on the story:

"So let me guess this is cool cause they had to do what was best for the franchise right??? Traded this man while he was literally playing in the game and had ZERO idea. I'm not knocking who traded him because it's a business and you have to do what you feel what's best but I just want this narrative to start to get REAL/CHANGE and not when a player wants to be traded or leaves a Franchise that he's a selfish/ungrateful player but when they trade you, release , waive, cut etc etc it's best for them! I'm ok with both honestly, truly am. Just call a ♠️ a ♠️!!"

While James seemed upset about an aspect of Barnes being traded during the game, the new member of the Kings reportedly saw the move coming.