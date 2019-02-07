Former Laker Lamar Odom Joins BIG3 Draft Pool

Lamar Odom, who played 14 NBA seasons and won back-to-back championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, has joined the BIG3 draft pool, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Odom averaged 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Lakers and Dallas Mavericks during his career. He was an invaluable part of the Lakers' championship run in 2009 and 2010 and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2010-11.

Much like the NBA, the BIG3 holds a draft every year for existing teams to choose from. New players looking to join the league are entered into the pool, and Odom looks to be the headliner this year.

Expect an influx of talent this season, as the BIG3 is expanding to 12 teams for the 2019 season and will also play two nights per week.

Last year, Power won the championship over 3's Company. Fourteen-year veteran Corey Maggette was the MVP, and basketball legend Nancy Lieberman coached Power to a title.

She was the first woman to lead a BIG3 team, and this season, Lisa Leslie will be the second. A four-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time WNBA MVP, Leslie will coach an expansion team, the Triplets.

Per Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports, Hall of Famers Gary Payton, Julius Erving, George Gervin and Rick Barry are all coaching BIG3 teams.

