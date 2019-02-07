NFL Mock Draft 2019: Projections for Dwayne Haskins, Kyler Murray More Top QBs

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

As the 2018-19 NFL playoffs fade into memory, the football world turns its attention to the 2019 offseason.

Sure, it's fun to look back on a season that brought so much promise for some of the game's young quarterbacks while still delivering the old-guard New England Patriots another Lombardi Trophy, but it's time to start figuring out who's going to win next year.

This is what the offseason is all about. Every team has the opportunity to make itself better through free agency and the draft. Naturally, the choices made in the first round of the draft will be critical.

Those young quarterbacks who shone in 2018—like Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson—were all former first-rounders. So was Jared Goff, whose Los Angeles Rams narrowly fell to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

There is no clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in this draft class. Based on traditional factors, though, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins would appear to be a heavy favorite to be the first guy off the board.

Haskins possesses archetypal size (6'3", 220 pounds) and is coming off a strong 2018 season. He passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns with just eight interceptions in 2018. According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, at least two teams selecting within the first 10 picks like what they have seen from Haskins.

"I have talked to two teams drafting in the top 10 that love him," Miller said during the most recent episode of the Stick to Football podcast.

The New York Giants may be one of those two teams. New York picks inside the top 10, and Haskins has hinted before that he would love to play for his hometown team. This is a pairing that makes a ton of sense and means another team would have to jump in front of the Giants if they do love Haskins.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock appears to be a prospect on the rise. He had a strong week at the Senior Bowl, while potential fellow first-rounder Daniel Jones struggled a bit.

There is a lot to like with Lock. While he can have accuracy issues, he possesses immense arm talent, mobility and poise in the pocket. His play is a bit reminiscent of Mahomes', though it's far too early to say he will be the next player to take the league by storm.

Still, it's hard to argue with the raw numbers—Lock passed for 3,498 yards with 28 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in 2018. If Haskins is the favorite to go off the board first, Lock is probably the favorite to go second.

According to Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst, Lock won't make it past the Denver Broncos at No. 10.

"Everything I've heard since the Shrine Game has the Broncos selecting Lock," Pauline wrote in a recent mock draft.

It would be a mild surprise, though, if Lock makes it to Denver. A team like the Jacksonville Jaguars could be quick to jump on him first—assuming they don't address the position in free agency beforehand.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

When it comes to production and game tape, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray doesn't leave many question marks. He moves well in the pocket, has tremendous accuracy and arm strength and is mobile enough to make some plays on the ground.

Oh, and Murray also just won the Heisman Trophy after amassing 4,361 yards passing, 1,001 yards rushing and 54 total touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

The questions surrounding Murray relate to his willingness to play football over baseball and his less-than-ideal size—Murray is listed at 5'10".

Fellow former Sooner and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield, however, doesn't believe the latter question will be an issue.

"People are going to say the size thing, but they said that about me," Mayfield said, per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. "To me, that doesn't matter. You've got to look at the intangibles."

This leaves the question of whether Murray will pass on a Major League Baseball career—he was drafted in the first round by the Oakland Athletics—in order to play football. If he does, it's difficult to see him slipping out of the first round.