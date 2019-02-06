Barcelona Say They Want to Keep Ernesto Valverde, Philippe Coutinho, Jordi Alba

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said he wants to retain manager Ernesto Valverde and star players Philippe Coutinho and Jordi Alba this summer.

The Blaugrana supremo praised the trio and declared he wants them to be at the Camp Nou for the start of next season.

Valverde won La Liga in his first season after joining from Athletic Bilbao to replace Luis Enrique in 2017, and the 54-year-old has maintained his standards by leading the division this term.

Speaking to Marca (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News), Bartomeu said he believes the manager is happy in Catalonia after his journeyman coaching career.

"Valverde has a contract for next year and he's happy to continue, and I want him to continue even if we don't win anything this season," said Bartomeu. "Being Barca coach is a heavy responsibility, but I think he's very settled at the club."

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

According to Fay, Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in bringing Coutinho back to the Premier League, but the Spanish champions have rebuffed any thoughts of the move coming to fruition.

"We expect a lot from Coutinho," said Bartomeu. "We don't want to sell him, he's one of the good players we want to have."

Coutinho has struggled to stamp his authority on Barca's style of play since arriving from Liverpool for £142 million. As expected, Lionel Messi has continued to lead the team, and Coutinho has often found himself on the bench in La Liga.

The Brazil international has been used in various roles in midfield and attack, with Valverde searching for the player's best position in his squad.

Coutinho has scored only five goals in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this term, constituting a paltry return for one of the most expensive forwards in history.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Bartomeu also commented on the future of Alba. The popular defender recently said he wishes to sign a new deal at the Camp Nou but was waiting for Barca to declare their intentions to him.

The Barca supremo appeared to give Alba his answer, saying: "There is no risk of Jordi Alba leaving, when two love each other so much in the end they understand each other."

At 29, Alba is still regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world. Barca's defence has been tight, conceding just 23 goals in 22 league matches, and the Spain international is one of the best wide attackers in Europe.

The four-time La Liga winner has 10 assists in the Spanish top flight and Europe this season, and he remains as dangerous as ever.