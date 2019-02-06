JT Realmuto Trade Rumors: Sixto Sanchez Required in Any Deal with Phillies

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

If the Philadelphia Phillies are going to convince the Miami Marlins to trade star catcher J.T. Realmuto inside of the National League East, including prized prospect Sixto Sanchez in a package is a "must," per MLB.com's Joe Frisaro.

Sanchez is Philadelphia's top prospect and ranked 27th overall in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

After signing with Philadelphia in 2015, the right-hander has shown strong potential during his first four years of professional baseball. He has posted a 2.48 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in 48 career appearances, including 39 starts.

Sanchez went 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP in 46.2 innings at High-A last season. He was, however, limited to just eight starts as the result of elbow inflammation. Per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the organization did not view the injury as serious.

The 20-year-old did skip the Arizona Fall League, though, due to right collarbone soreness.

While his injury-riddled 2018 could concern interested teams like the Marlins, his stuff on the mound appears to be the real deal. And for Miami to trade a player of Realmuto's caliber, it will want the best prospects in a team's farm system.

Realmuto is coming off his best season to date, hitting .277/.340/.484 with 21 home runs, 30 doubles and 74 RBI. That performance earned him his first All-Star selection and first Silver Slugger.

The 27-year-old is currently under club control for two more seasons.

Frisaro notes the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays are all among the teams still in the mix.