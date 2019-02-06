Jamie Carragher Says He's Concerned by Liverpool's Current Form in Title Race

Jon Super/Associated Press

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said he is worried by the Reds' latest performances as they battle Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur for the Premier League title.

The current leaders lacked inspiration in their last match, drawing 1-1 at West Ham United on Monday, triggering Carragher to voice his concerns.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday, the former England centre-back questioned why the Anfield giants are suffering a dip in their performances after a consistent season.

Carragher said:

"We don't know [what's going on]. We will have to see how long it continues. They have to put it right against Bournemouth. It doesn't matter what anyone says really—whether it's nerves, poor performance or whatever it may be. The only way they can stop that talk is by winning games. What they need to do is win the game against Bournemouth convincingly to put a bit of that talk to bed."

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Hammers were not a difficult hurdle to overcome during the visit to the capital, but Jurgen Klopp's midfield was lacking in creativity and control at the London Stadium.

Carragher added the potency of City could overpower the Reds in the weeks ahead, and if the current champions quickly establish a lead it would be very hard for Liverpool to bridge the gap.

The pundit said:

"There is no doubt it has been an unbelievable season for Liverpool up until now and it is right that they haven't had a bad spell in the season—we always say a team has that bit of a spell. Maybe it is that, maybe it isn't. But they have to get out of it quickly because you certainly don't want Man City to get four or five points ahead—that would be difficult.

"I don't think it would be the end of the world if City went top, I think they will do tonight [when they face Everton]. There's still a long way to go and I think once you get down to March or April that's when I think the title will be decided."

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Liverpool reached the UEFA Champions League final last term due to their sumptuous attack, but this season has seen Klopp's men rely on their defensive brilliance to shut out opponents in their search for victories.

The Anfield giants have conceded only 15 goals in 25 Premier League games, but injuries have constricted the manager's selection in recent weeks.

Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been exceptional in the back line this season, but both youngsters have recently been forced out of the first-team squad due to injury.

The depth of Liverpool's squad could come back to haunt them in the final months of the campaign, with City possessing exceptional talent on their bench and in their reserves.

Jon Super/Associated Press

A victory against Bournemouth on Saturday should steady the ship, but Klopp needs to find a quick solution to the weaknesses in his starting XI.

Naby Keita has been hugely disappointing since signing for the club, and Jordan Henderson doesn't possess the world-class talent needed to drive his team to a Premier League title from central midfield.

Liverpool might have to revert to last season's formula, allowing Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to outgun opponents for the remainder of the campaign.