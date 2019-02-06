Wayne Rooney Backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United Role Next Term

Jon Super/Associated Press

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has said he would be delighted if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is named as the Red Devils manager at the end of the season, but he gave his backing to Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino to arrive at Old Trafford if the club look elsewhere.

Solskjaer has been a revelation since taking interim charge at the Theatre of Dreams, and Rooney has thrown his weight behind his former team-mate to be rewarded with a permanent deal.

Speaking to CNN (h/t the Manchester Evening News' Joe Bray), Rooney commended the Norwegian's claim for the position but added the Spurs boss into the mix:

"Ole Gunnar's a fantastic person. I think the club will have a decision to make at the end of the season, and it'd be nice to see if Ole's going to continue with this form and get a shot at the job on the permanent basis. But if not, if the club go to choose from somewhere else, then I think in my opinion Pochettino would be the right guy."

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Solskjaer has teamed up with Mike Phelan to oversee the first team at Carrington, and United have gone unbeaten since former manager Jose Mourinho departed the club on December 18.

Phelan has been pivotal on the touchline in matches, and Solskjaer has been able to motivate the squad to win nine of their last 10 games in all competitions.

It's a rich vein of form not seen by United supporters since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, and the team are once again playing the club's traditional brand of attacking football.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Solskjaer and Phelan have both been mentored by Ferguson through their playing and coaching careers, and United have had a new lease of life breathed into them in recent weeks.

However, there's still a clamour for United to steal Pochettino away from the capital, with the Argentinian proving he is on a par with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp in the title race.

Neil Custis of The Sun has backed Solskjaer over Pochettino to take United forward:

"Ole's at the wheel and no longer needs his L Plates. He has passed his test and needs to be given a full licence now to take Manchester United back to the future. Three or four games is a honeymoon period, but nine wins from 10 is a pointer to what can be achieved.

"It has been more than just results that has seen Solskjaer power past Mauricio Pochettino into pole position for the permanent place in the Old Trafford hot seat."

Spurs are only five points off the English summit and could end the campaign as the surprise winners of the Premier League if City and Liverpool capitulate.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Popular opinion has swung towards United's interim coach, and the man who scored the goal that secured the 1999 treble achievement has put smiles on the faces of his fans and squad.

Paul Pogba is playing at his best level in a United shirt, and Marcus Rashford has become a predatory marksman since being moved into the centre forward position.

There are still plenty of hurdles for Solskjaer to jump if he truly wants the full-time manager's role next term, but he has already proved he knows the style of football every Red Devils side should be playing.