Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Called a 'Problem' by Dietmar Hamann

Robert Lewandowski's agent has engaged in a war of words with Dietmar Hamann after his client was labelled a "problem" by the former Bayern Munich and Liverpool midfielder.

Hamann spoke about Bayern's 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday and identified Die Roten striker Lewandowski as an issue for the struggling champions, per Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror: "I think that Lewandowski is becoming a problem for Bayern. ... I believe it is clear that he is an individualist."

Hamann also referred to what he sees as the Poland international's "theatrics," as well as his "partly sluggish behaviour on the pitch."

Naturally, these words drew an angry response from the prolific No. 9's agent, Maik Barthel: "After the defeat against Leverkusen it does not help to attack players on this level as Mr. Hamann has done. That he sees Robert as the main cause says it all about his tactical understanding to me. Maybe he did not even see the game."

Liverpool fans will hope Lewandowski is out of sorts when the Reds meet Bayern in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg of the tie takes place at Anfield on Tuesday, February 19.

While it's easy to find fault, the numbers reveal Lewandowski is still the biggest threat for Bayern:

Lewandowski tops the UEFA Champions League scoring charts with eight goals. There's no doubt the 30-year-old is the player Liverpool have to stop if the Merseyside club are going to reach the last eight.

While Lewandowski's body language may not be impressing Hamann, it's just as easy to conclude the striker is suffering from Bayern's overreliance on him. The recent transfer of back-up Sandro Wagner to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda has raised further concerns about Lewandowski's workload.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently tried to play down those concerns, per Goal's Peter Hanson: "We discussed that with the coach, and Niko Kovac thought that with Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry, in case of doubt, we have alternatives. But Robert Lewandowski has never been injured at Bayern Munich since 2014."

While both Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry could fill in for Lewandowski in the event of injury or suspension, neither is a natural centre-forward.

Muller can operate on either flank off the frontman, where his pace and intelligent movement often catch defenders cold.

It's a similar story for former Arsenal wide man Gnabry. His mix of strength, speed and skill is often most effective from the wings.

Unfortunately, Die Roten will be without Muller for the games against Liverpool. The versatile forward will serve a two-match ban, while winger Arjen Robben will also miss out through injury, according to Goal's Dejan Kalinic.

It means Lewandowski will once again be expected to spearhead Bayern's attack. If he's showing signs of frustration lately, it may be due to the ongoing pressure applied on him by a team still worryingly reliant on one player.