Mohamed Salah Racist Abuse Captured on Video Investigated by West Ham

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

West Ham United have launched an investigation into a video of a fan racially abusing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The clip, filmed during the 1-1 draw between the two sides in the Premier League on Monday, surfaced on social media. Salah can be seen taking a corner, before a supporter shouts offensive comments about his Muslim faith toward him (warning: offensive content):

Per BBC Sport, West Ham have confirmed they are looking into the footage and said they hold "a zero-tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behaviour."

The Hammers added:

"We are an inclusive football club. Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium.

"Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium."

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are taking "immediate action" to find the person involved. The Metropolitan Police are also reportedly aware of the video, and "officers are in the process of reviewing the footage."

West Ham earned a creditable draw against the Premier League leaders after Michail Antonio cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener for Liverpool.

Salah has been sensational since arriving at Anfield, taking English football's top flight by storm. In his debut campaign with the Reds, he scored a remarkable 32 times in the Premier League. He has already amassed 16 this term, putting Liverpool in a strong position to win their first title in 28 years.