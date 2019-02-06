Gianni Infantino to Run Unopposed in FIFA Presidency Election in June

Gianni Infantino to Run Unopposed in FIFA Presidency Election in JuneFebruary 6, 2019
Incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed in the upcoming presidential election for football's governing body, ensuring he'll serve another four years at the head of the game.
On Wednesday, FIFA confirmed the Swiss is the only candidate to run in the June 5 election, which will be held in Paris.
Per the Associated Press (h/t MailOnline), the deadline for candidates to be nominated passed at midnight (CET) on Tuesday.
Infantino was the only candidate who met the criterion of having nomination letters from five FIFA member federations.
Joshua Robinson of the Wall Street Journal relayed Infantino's reaction to the news:
Joshua Robinson @JoshRobinson23
FIFA President Gianni Infantino just arrived at this Rome palazzo for the UEFA Congress, fresh off the news that he will run for a second term unopposed. “Good news?” a journalist asks. “Good news for football,” the lone candidate said. Then he ducked into a marble-framed lift.
BBC Sport's Richard Conway isn't so sure:
Richard Conway @richard_conway
Fifa proclaims it is in version 2.0 following years of scandal. But elections are supposed to test ideas and hold incumbents to account. The fact that the culture is such that no one is able (you need 5 FA nominations) or willing to stand shows there’s still work to be done.
The 48-year-old has been head of FIFA since February 2016, two months after predecessor Sepp Blatter was impeached and banned for ethics violations regarding a payment made by football's governing body to then-UEFA president Michel Platini in 2011.
Provided he passes "eligibility and integrity checks" ahead of the election, Infantino will remain FIFA president until 2024.
In November last year, German outlet Der Spiegel alleged—based on documents acquired via Football Leaks—that Infantino "cut secret deals with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in 2014" to help them bypass financial fair play regulations while he was general secretary of UEFA.
