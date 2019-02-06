Gianni Infantino to Run Unopposed in FIFA Presidency Election in June

FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

Incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed in the upcoming presidential election for football's governing body, ensuring he'll serve another four years at the head of the game.

On Wednesday, FIFA confirmed the Swiss is the only candidate to run in the June 5 election, which will be held in Paris.

Per the Associated Press (h/t MailOnline), the deadline for candidates to be nominated passed at midnight (CET) on Tuesday.

Infantino was the only candidate who met the criterion of having nomination letters from five FIFA member federations.

Joshua Robinson of the Wall Street Journal relayed Infantino's reaction to the news:

BBC Sport's Richard Conway isn't so sure:

The 48-year-old has been head of FIFA since February 2016, two months after predecessor Sepp Blatter was impeached and banned for ethics violations regarding a payment made by football's governing body to then-UEFA president Michel Platini in 2011.

Provided he passes "eligibility and integrity checks" ahead of the election, Infantino will remain FIFA president until 2024.

In November last year, German outlet Der Spiegel alleged—based on documents acquired via Football Leaks—that Infantino "cut secret deals with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in 2014" to help them bypass financial fair play regulations while he was general secretary of UEFA.