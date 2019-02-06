Mel Kiper 2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Nick Bosa Retains Top Spot in ESPN Rankings

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Nick Bosa played just three games in 2018.

That hasn't seemed to detract talent evaluators, as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. still has Bosa ranked as his top player in the 2019 draft class. The Ohio State pass-rusher has been Kiper's top overall player throughout the process.

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams ranks second, while Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen is third. This year's class is loaded with defensive talent at the top, which could leave teams in need of offensive firepower wanting.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams appear to be the only offensive players who are top-10 locks. Kyler Murray, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones could all soar into the conversation with strong workouts—or, in Murray's case, a commitment to football—but this class is light on skill-position talent.

The brother of Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Nick followed in his brother's footsteps to star at Ohio State before ascending into first-round status. The younger Bosa earned first team All-Big Ten honors in 2017, recording 34 tackles and 8.5 sacks. He had 14 tackles and four sacks in three games last season before undergoing core muscle surgery that ended his Ohio State career.

The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 1 pick in April's draft. Having just drafted a quarterback last year (Josh Rosen), Arizona's choice appears to be between Williams and Bosa. Williams came out of almost nowhere to be the most dominant defensive lineman in college football last season, posting 45 tackles and eight sacks on his way to an Outland Trophy and All-America honors.

The San Francisco 49ers have the second pick and also have their long-term quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. That means the Bosa-Williams question will likely spend the next half-decade or so being answered in the NFC West.

Based on roster needs, it's possible an offensive player will not be taken until the New York Giants select No. 6 overall.