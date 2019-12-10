Liverpool's Dejan Lovren Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Red Bull in UCL Action

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren suffered a suspected hamstring injury in his team's clash with Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Croatian international went down during the 2-0 win and was replaced by Joe Gomez in the second half.

More details on the issue came via James Pearce of The Athletic following the contest:

Neil Jones of Goal relayed comments from manager Jurgen Klopp regarding Lovren's problem:

With the win, Liverpool ensured they progressed into the knockout stages of the Champions League, as they seek to defend the prize they won in May.

Although Lovren divides opinion among the Liverpool fanbase, the defender's knock comes at the worst possible time for the Reds.

They are top of the Premier League by eight points, although heading into a congested spell of matches. Joel Matip is also sidelined at the moment because of injury, too.

To secure the top prizes come the end of the season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will want a full squad to choose from, and the 30-year-old is someone he has relied upon regularly in big games.

At his best, the Croatia international is commanding, aggressive and a brilliant leader at the base of the side. He is composed on the ball, and he's often a threat in the opposition box with his aerial ability. However, he can occasionally be erratic in his play.

Since the arrival of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, Liverpool's defence has been transformed, with Matip, Gomez and Lovren battling for a spot alongside the Dutchman. As such, the latter will be disappointed if he's unavailable for a spell.

